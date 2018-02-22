2017-jeep-wrangler-unlimited

Strengthen your spirit. With heroic ability and option of handling outdoors. Jeep® Wrangler Unlimited gives you the most liberating way to discover the world and all it has to offer.

With Wrangler Unlimited 2017, you can enjoy ample storage space, noise reduction, vibration and stridency (NVH). You will also get details such as illuminated cup holders, foot well lighting, and automatic dimming rearview mirror.

With fender extensions, iconic seven-slot grille and removable doors and roof, the Wrangler Unlimited 2017 delivers elegance and fun to drive.

Each Wrangler Unlimited vehicle is reinforced with underbody shielding that secures the main components with 2.5mm stamped steel protective plates in the fuel tank and transfer case.

These double-hinged, single-hitch, forged steel, chassis-mounted trailer hooks come standard and are ideal to help pull vehicles out of the trenches with less capacity.

For more power on all four-wheel drive, the Command Trac® 4WD system divides torsion by 50/50 between the front and rear axles for off-road or when more traction is needed. The main housing coupling is secured by 18 screws for greater rigidity in the structure.

The Rock-Trac® 4WD system provides more control and more torque on the wheels so you can get anywhere you drive your vehicle. The Rock-Trac system with a low gear ratio of 4: 1 and forward speed, gives the Rubicon a greater torque in the wheels, to make it easier to climb obstacles such as stones and logs and to ascend or descend steep slopes.

