The Best Classic Muscle cars

Perhaps one of the most exciting periods in automotive history was during the production years of the classic muscle cars. Muscle cars are big, intimidating, loud and VERY powerful machines. Before we go on with the list lets identify what a muscle car actually is. Most experts agree that it's a smaller 2-door car powered by a high-displacement engine typically found in a larger, full size saloon. The most lucrative years for muscle cars were the 60's and 70's with automakers progressively becoming more competitive with their muscle car offerings; which for customers was a pleasant scenario as we were getting a large variety of cars to choose from. Everyone will argue what their favourite muscle car is/was so here's a list of some of the best muscle cars to set foot on the earth.

Now let's have a look at some of those powerful machines:

1968 Plymouth Road Runner Hemi

Plymouth were clearly going for something hard and gritty instead of handsome and nice. This was truly a bare-knuckle, in your face, fighter car. With all that jar of nitro-glycerine, this muscle car was a pure explosive rocket as well as having one of the best names for any muscle car. With a 425- horsepower, 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8 engine. This was one car to win the hearts of those Saturday nights drag races.

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429

So it isn't as fast as some of its competitors despite its name, but what makes it truly notable is that it was basically hand-built. The engine wouldn't fit in a standard Mustang, so extensive modification's had to be made to accommodate the size of the engine. Fewer than 1,400 were built between 1969 and 1970 but was enjoyed for its beautiful looking reputation.

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS 454

The Chevelle is considered to be the apex of muscle cars. Chevrolet offered two versions of the car and both generated some powerful horse power! Other than blowing the doors off its competitors, it actually looked really good doing it. Its swept-back roof line gave the illusion of speed, that even when it wasn't moving it still looked quick. The classic bugled hood alerted the passengers that this car meant business and it's probably of the most prestigious ones on the list.

1970 Buick GSX 455

This car was a powerful addition in the 1970's. The GSX stage 1 was this automakers answer to rival Pontiac and it came with a 455 cubic inch engine which produced 360 horsepower and 510lb-ft of torque, some powerful stuff! It's worth knowing that the 510 torque was the highest torque output of any American made performance car and it held that title for 33 years!