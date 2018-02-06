2018 GeigerCars.de Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LEIt might well sound unbelievable, but this pumped up Camaro ZL1 1LE is actually street legal. Something more: the tuning studio that showcases this particular tuning project claims that the ZL1 is actually capable of scoring high even on curvy terrain.

GeigerCars.de offer a monstrous upgrade pack that grants the Camaro with such tweaks that would make it agile and sort of cornering-capable. Such goodies include a revised 6.2-liter LT4 V8 powertrain that delivers the massive 650hp and 864Nm of torque and a manual six-speed gearbox, especially tuned for this particular project. Also, the 1LE visually is astonishing. The exclusive body kit adds some muscles and definitely reshapes the spirit to a rather sporty one. There are neat matte black and carbon-fiber components, a new and large wing, also made of carbon and Goodyear Eagle F1 Supercar 3R tires that are not only eye-catchers, but also serve some real purpose: these bad boys contribute for better cornering and more confident road behavior.

But let's get back to the drivetrain, shall we? The massive 6.2-liter monster is tamed by premium Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers on the front and 4-piston calipers on the rear side. In fact, this combination has managed to shave off a total of 16 seconds on "Nordschleife" racetrack, compared to the Mustang Shelby GT350 R.

The interior has also undergone some stylistic and functional changes: the cabin is sporty-oriented, but this definitely doesn't mean that it is ugly or Spartan in some kind. GeigerCars.de team has included two-zone automatic air conditioning, Bose premium audio system, heated Recaro sport seats and an exclusive steering wheel.

So, how do you like the Camaro? We definitely love it!

Source: GeigerCars.de