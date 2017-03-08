Early Signs of Car Trouble

We all love our cars, and most of us rely heavily on them. Most modern cars are extremely reliable. However, they do occasionally go wrong, which can mean a potentially big repair bill.

The key to keeping these bills down and stopping your vehicle from ending up in the garage too often is spotting issues early. To help you to do this we have put together this article. Below we explain how to spot signs that your car could be about to breakdown, which gives you the chance to fix problems before they become more expensive to sort out.

Strange smells

You will be surprised at how many issues you can pick up at an early stage just by using your nose. Smells like burning rubber or oil are obviously a sign of a problem. If you smell either of these, usually the best course of action is to pull over somewhere safe and investigate.

Other smells are not such an obvious sign of serious problems. Mould is a good example of this. If you smell mould in a car, you can be certain that water is getting in and pooling somewhere.

Inevitably, this leads to rust that can destroy your car. Your vehicle's electrical systems are particularly vulnerable to rust. It only takes the water to run along a cable and find a way in through a nick in the wiring for something like your electric windows to fail.

Unusual noises

Strange noises are a sure sign that something is wrong. A knocking engine could simply mean that a spark plug needs to be replaced, but it may also be a sign of problems with your cylinder head.

If you would like to learn more about sounds that indicate a mechanical issue, you can do so by watching this series of YouTube videos. This takes you to the first video in the series.

Unexplained glitches

If you notice things starting to go wrong, even intermittently, it is wise to pay attention and work out what the underlying issue is. If your car no longer starts reliably, this could be a sign that you need a new battery, but it could also mean that you have a fault in your ignition system.

Over the years, we have come across hundreds of cars for sale that has major issues. Most of the time, the owners of these vehicles have no idea that these problems exist. This is mainly because they have ignored the early signs of car trouble that we have highlighted for you above. It comes as a big surprise to them when more informed buyers notice and walk away or offer them a lot less for their vehicle.

If you want to avoid this from happening to you when it comes time to sell your car, it really is worth being attentive when you are driving. That way you can pick up the early signs of trouble and resolve the underlying issues. Doing so will result in lower repair bills and help you to maintain the resale value of your car.