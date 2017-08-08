AmericanTrucks is excited to officially announce the launch of the Positive Payload program. Reinvesting in the community through supporting non-profit charities, the Positive Payload program assists charities that rely on pickup trucks to get the job done, with a $2,000 donation. AmericanTrucks is looking to help any non-profit charity organization that uses F-150s, Silverados, Sierras, or Rams in any capacity to better their community.

Positive Payload has already donated to two charity organizations that represent the embodiment of what this program is about. The first is the Building Goodness Foundation (BGF) that is based out of Charlottesville, VA. BG works in various communities all around the world from Honduras and Costa Rica to Mississippi and Colorado, partnering with local contractors, craftsmen, and volunteers to build community centers, women's centers, and homes.

The second is Operation Finally Home, based out of New Braunfels, Texas. Operation Finally Home was founded in 2005 as a non-profit dedicated to building custom-built, mortgage-free homes for American Veterans and the widows of fallen soldiers. Partnering with corporate sponsors, builder associations, builders, developers, and volunteers, Operation Finally Home welcomes our service men and women back by providing them with a house they can call their own.

Positive Payload will be selecting two winners twice a year, once in the summer and once in the winter. To enter a charity, you know of or work with, that meets the eligibility requirements, all you have to do is go to: https://www.americantrucks.com/positive-payload.html and fill out the form with the appropriate information. The person who nominates the chosen charity will also receive $200 and a free t-shirt.

The Positive Payload program has no end date and will be offered indefinitely. By investing in the community and supporting the hardworking men and women volunteering their time and their American-made Trucks, we hope to make a positive difference that will impact the lives of many for years to come.

About AmericanTrucks

AmericanTrucks is the number one leader in providing aftermarket parts and accessories for Chevrolet Silverados, GMC Sierras, Dodge Rams, and Ford F-150s. Catering to the needs and demands of late-model truck owners and enthusiasts, AmericanTrucks provides the most desirable parts at the best prices. Located just outside of Philadelphia, AmericanTrucks is dedicated to offering the truck community with the highest quality of parts and service. Please visit https://www.americantrucks.com for more information.