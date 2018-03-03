Mercedes-Benz announces further details for the anticipated 2018 A-Class. In fact, there are a total of three sub-models that would try to please all byer requirements. With relatively affordable prices these three machines will continue brand's trials to stay on the top of food chain. So, let's take a closer look, shall we?

Utility features

Every one of three models comes with tons of standard features. For example, the entry-level SE offers twin seven-inch displays, central touch screen section and MBUX multimedia system. It also features fine-tuned suspension, 16-inch alloys, Dab radio, leather upholstery and many more.

The more aggressive one, the Sport trim comes with larger 17-inch alloys, special LED performance headlights, premium fabric upholstery and automatic climate control.

And the last, but most certainly not least, the AMG Line brings even bigger 18-inch AMG wheels, AMG body styling, AMG drivetrain revision and of course, all premium and luxurious interior goodies one can expect from the prominent tuner.

Drivetrain system

In terms of drivetrain system all three machines managed to impress us. The SE lineup offers a 1.5-liter diesel power unit that is capable of producing a total of 116hp and 260Nm of torque and delivers a top speed of 225km/h (125mph). Neat, right?

The A 200 is geared with a bit smaller 1.40liter petro unit with slightly more powerful output: 163hp and 250Nm, while the AMG-tweaked machine remains the most agile out of the three: delivering 224hp and a total of 350Nm of torque, it reaches a top speed 280km/h and sprints from 0 to 100km/h in 6 seconds.

Additional features

Of course, in pure Mercedes-Benz manner, there are tons of additional and optional goodies. For example, there are larger touchscreen media displays, Active Parking Assist with Parktronic, heated seats and Mirror package.

There is also a so-called Premium equipment pack that brings even larger touch screens, 64-color ambient lightning, illuminated door sills, Keyless-Go function and better audio system.

And the last optional pack is named Premium Plus and comes with memory functions for the front seats, multibeam LED headlights with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and panoramic sunroof. Sweet.

Source: Mercedes-Benz