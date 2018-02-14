Some time ago, about three years from now, Rolls-Royce managers announced that the brand would create a vehicle that is high-bodied, highly capable of tackling down any road and off-road challenge and still maintain that luxurious presence and features.

Well, it is almost here. And it is called Cullinan. The project I mean. Of course it is highly likely that the model would bear the same name. Also what we know so far is that there were numerous tests executed and the vehicle was driven on different terrains: deserts, ice and snowy roads, muddy roads and everything in between. And by gaining results, the designers and engineers have managed to craft and shape the machine in such a way that it would be worthy of the name Rolls Royce.

However, what we wonder is whether such a model would still be as classy and presentable as its siblings. After all, Rolls Royce vehicles are known for their super-premium appearance and being choice number one for influential people. And here's where we thing that making a sporty all-terrain machine would have an impact on this image that the brand has created ever since its establishment. After all, it is not that classy to go for a drift in a rainy day, nor it is presentable to push the limits of the vehicle in order to score the best time possible.

However, we stay opened for representations and new ideas. And of course, we are eager to see the final result.

Source: Rolls Royce