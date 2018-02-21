Winter Weather Refresher Course

Whether you're a "snow bird" or just visiting your in-laws up north chances are high that you'll hit some slippery weather along the way. And, if you do, it probably won't be the high point of your trip because we all know that snow, ice and arctic winds aren't a great deal of fun to deal with.

However, you can fight back by being prepared. In this article, we will quickly some winter weather driving tips so you have it fresh and ready to execute. Some of tips below are almost clichés but often the greatest truths are found in clichés.

1) Double the distance

With the increased distance needed for breaking, you should shift your default car-to-car distance to double the recommended 2 seconds. It's really simple why you do this: If you are tailgating someone when the driving is slick and they jam on the brakes, you may not have the reaction time to do the same.

2) Slow Down!

When the weather is warm, your acceleration, your deceleration and your cornering speed all all reasonable (hopefully.) When old man winter hits, though, here's a tip: slow it all down. Simple enough, just drive slower and let the others on the road slide around and have accidents. Take it from our friends at According to Thunder Chrysler, a local Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram dealer in Bartow, FL, play it safe and slow it down when its slippery outside!

3) Braking when it's slippery

Understanding the distance required to stop a vehicle when roads are slippery is an invaluable insight. If you feel that your car is beginning to slide, quickly tap the brakes. Chances are that your Automatic Braking System (ABS) will kick in too and the both of you (You and your ABS) can bring the vehicle back into control.

4) AWD/4x4 braking

As much as AWD and 4x4 cars do have an advantage over two-wheel drive vehicles in the snow, there seems to be a disconnect when people drive them. Yes, AWD and 4x4 drive vehicles are fantastic when driving but you know what they aren't fantastic at: stopping. AWD and 4x4 drive vehicles are no better than any other car on the road when it comes stopping.

5) Winter tires

While the tire manufacturers make great all-season tires, you really can't beat real winter tires. The secret sauce is the compound the tire manufacturers use to make winter tires. They are made of a special rubber that remains "sticky" when it's really cold out. Mate that with deep, aggressive tread patterns and you've got some serious winter driving capacity.

6) Planning

And, of course, there is just plain old good, old planning. Everyone knows that at some point you are going to be out on the road when conditions are bad. Why not plan ahead and make sure your car is stocked with emergency winter items such as gloves, a hat, a shovel, a flashlight, some good jumper cables. Hopefully you will never need them but if you ever do, they could literally be lifesavers.

