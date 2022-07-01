10-things-to-do-after-a-car-accident

After a car accident, your mind must be spinning as you think about your safety, whether anyone has been injured, how you will pay for your damaged vehicle, and who is at fault. The following list of 10 things you should do after an accident can help you stay level headed and calm as you deal with what has happened. Fasig | Brooks, a Tallahassee personal injury law firm, says that there are steps you should take after an accident for the sake of your health, safety, and future personal injury claim.

Call 911

Assess yourself, the other driver, and the occupants in either vehicle for injuries. Call 911 and inform the operator where the accident occurred and how many were injured. If you are in danger of getting hit again or obstructing traffic, then carefully move your vehicle out of the way to the shoulder, but try not to disturb the scene of the accident too much.

Exchange Information

Exchange the following information with the other driver:

Name

Address

Phone number

Email address

Drivers license number

Auto insurance policy information

Although you do not need to get the driver's license number and insurance information from witnesses and passengers, you should still get their contact information so your attorney can interview them later.

Get The Police Report

After you and the other driver have spoken to the police, you should get a copy of the police report. You will need to provide this to the insurance company when you report your accident, and your personal injury attorney will also need it. You should not leave the site of an accident without the accident report so that you can be sure nothing was added to it or changed after you left.

Take Pictures

Photos are some of the most compelling evidence in a car accident case. You'll need to take as many as possible since once the scene is cleared, most of the evidence will be gone. Take wide shots and close-up photos so that you can describe the scene in its entirety and show more details. Take photos of the street signs, street names, puddles, debris, obstructions, speed limit signs, and any other details about the condition of the road.

Limit How Much You Say

You only need to exchange contact information with the other driver and witnesses, and you only need to provide a statement of what you recall seeing and hearing to the police officer. Do not speculate on how the accident occurred, and don't apologize for it. Don't treat the scene of the accident like a courtroom.

Seek Medical Attention

You should be checked by a physician immediately to rule out any injuries. Because adrenaline is coursing through your body in response to the accident, you may not feel hurt. Some latent injuries do not appear for several hours or days. Traumatic brain injuries, whiplash, and internal bleeding are all types of injuries that may have a delayed onset.

Call An Attorney

Speaking with an experienced personal injury attorney specializing in car accidents will make you feel less frustrated and alone. Going through an accident is hard enough, but filing a personal injury claim is overwhelming. Fortunately, when you work with an experienced, caring personal injury attorney, you have an advocate who will speak on your behalf with the insurance company and negotiate for a fair and just settlement.

Rest

You should be resting and recovering from your injuries. Do not attempt to go back to work or other activities before your doctor has cleared you. Keep a journal of your symptoms as you recover and the treatments you've been receiving.

Stay Off Social Media

Do not discuss your pending car accident case on social media, and definitely don't talk about how you feel. If you start to feel better and post that you were out with friends or family, then private investigators hired by the insurance company may find those photos and argue that you are exaggerating your injuries. Talk to your personal injury attorney about social media use after your accident.

Stay In Touch With Your Attorney

Throughout the next weeks and months, you will receive medical bills, updates on your health, and other documents, invoices, or receipts that will be relevant in your case. Be diligent in turning these documents over to your attorney when you receive them so they have what they need to fight for you.