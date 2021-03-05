Brought to you by ExtremeTerrain | Enter Daily Until 3/31/2021

PAOLI, Pa. (March 1st, 2021) – Off-road parts authority, ExtremeTerrain (XT) is giving customers a chance to win a Wrangler soft top valued up to $1000. Entries are accepted daily throughout the month of March 2021. No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

XT is a one-stop-shop for customizing Jeep Wranglers, Gladiators, Toyota Tacomas, and Tundras. The off-road outfitter offers a variety of Jeep soft tops along with tech guides and customer service experts to help customers choose the product that's right for them. Other popular categories include lift kits, winches, armor, lights, and more. Jeep owners and enthusiasts are invited to browse XT's growing product selection at extremeterrain.com.

XT's March giveaway is now underway. The contest is open to legal residents of the United States, District of Columbia, and Canada who are age 18 or older at the time of entry. Participants are invited to enter daily during the contest period which runs from 12:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 1, 2021, and ends at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 31, 2021. Following the promotional period, one winner will be selected to receive a Wrangler soft top with a maximum value of $1000.Additional information and rules of entry can be found on the entry page below:

Enter here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/wrangler-jeep-soft-tops.html

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Gladiator, Toyota Tacoma and Tundra parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visithttp://www.extremeterrain.com.