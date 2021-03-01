Ringbrothers, the famous custom car builders, unveiled their latest project – a modded 1968 Mercury Cougar. The beautiful vehicle comes with the mighty 460hp generated by the Ford Coyote 5.0L V8 engine, connected to a 10-speed paddle-shifted auto gearbox from a Ford F-150 Raptor.

Additionally, Ringbrothers gave the Cougar a frame-off restoration which includes new floor pans and gearbox tunnel, new performance suspension by DSE, brakes and HRE Series C1 C103 Forged 3-piece wheels with Michelin tires. Also, the tuning team has used 3M's bodywork products and BASF paint to achive this eye-catching stance. The bumper, grille, hardware and badging finish are also custom-made especially for this particular model. Under the hood, Motul synthetic oil keeps the engine running smoothly, while the exclusive Flowmaster exhaust ensures a menacing roar.

Exterior and interior design

What we like the most about the project is that Ringbrothers have managed to retain this aggressive silhouette while upgrading the vehicle with tons of improvements. The green finish in combination with the red brake calipers is definitely a killer combination. Speaking of exterior features, the vehicle comes with a clean design and straight lines and massive proportions.

As it comes to the cabin, designers have managed to retain the vintage feel and present us quite a stylish interior space. As with any other sporty machine, the interior design is minimalistic and almost Spartan-ish. With the exception of the comfortable-looking brown seats and the sexy steering wheel. Put it simply, we see that there's a full balance between aggressiveness and elegance.

SEE ALSO: VW celebrates Golf GTI's 45th anniversary with a special edition