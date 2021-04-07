PEUGEOT's award-winning light commercial vehicle (LCV) range is now available with a six-month trial subscription for the FREE2MOVE Connect Fleet telematics service. Available for Partner, Expert and Boxer models, the advanced platform delivers enhanced efficiency safety and optimization.

Available on all PEUGEOT LCV orders from April 1st, the Pack 3 – Geolocation service provides the most comprehensive data for the best fleet efficiency. Unique features include geolocation of all vehicles, timestamped tracking of routes and analysis of vehicle's technical condition.

All the required hardware for Connect Fleet is already a part of the standard equipment in all PEUGEOT LCV models. This means that buyers can simply use the feature after activating the over-the-air subscription.

We're delighted to offer this free six-month trial to our FREE2MOVE Fleet Connect telematics service on all PEUGEOT LCV models. Giving fleet managers unrivaled access and information about their vehicles, this great system helps them optimize use, drive down costs and increase safety. It adds further appeal to PEUGEOT's already compelling range of award-winning vans. Julie David, Managing Director of Peugeot UK.

As it comes to the lineup of vehicles itself, PEUGEOT has listed Partner, Expert and Boxer in the LCV range, all available with a wide variety of personalization options. These vehicles are also available with Blue HDi diesel engines. Furthermore, the appeal of the award-winning Partner was further boosted with its 2021 model lineup. The newcomer now features a refreshed trim structure alongside the new prices and new options for customization.

Source: PEUGEOT