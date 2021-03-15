The Hispanic Motor Press Awards (HPMA) has named the 2021 Hyundai Elantra a Car Model of the Year. This is the 11th consecutive event and the yearly tradition recognizes vehicles for their exterior appearance, driving satisfaction, technologies include, safety features and environmental impact. As it seems, Elantra became one of the top ten contestants in the event. The winners were announced during a special virtual event.

The 2021 HMPA Jury Panel consists of 24 independent Hispanic journalists, content creators and industry enthusiasts. There are more than 20 juror members that evaluate more than 100 vehicles.

As it seems, the Hyundai team has proven itself to be one of these automobile manufacturers that achieves even more than expected and grants buyers and brand enthusiasts with more than just the ordinary. Recently, Hyundai has shown many new vehicles that have received exceptionally positive feedback, all along with delivering advanced and next-generation engineering solutions and hi-tech gadgets. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced in more than 820 dealerships across the globe and almost half of these are sold in the US. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

Source: Hyundai