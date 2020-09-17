A premium 7-seating capacity SUV has been around for a long time, provides you an elegant enthusiasm, with its old style, pickup truck based SUV frame and modern appearances. This seems to be a modernistic SUV with cherish able off-road capacity and fully quiet cabin during your ride.

With its three-row seating capacity, your family can sit in comfortably and explore what you are craving for. This comes up with three variants including GX 460, GX 460 premium, and GX 460 Luxury, loaded up with 4.6-L V8 engine that is bound to generate thrust and power. It generate an enormous 301-Horsepower, 329 lb-ft Torque with 3500 RPM.

Another amazing feature is its Certified Ultra Low Emission Vehicle (ULEV II) guarantee, making it the most desirable and favourable vehicle for your environment. This amazing SUV gives you 15 MPG in city, 19MPG on highway, and 16 MPGs combined, with a marvellous rate of 0-60 MPH in just 7.8 seconds. This is simply incredible.

Not only this, but, being loaded up with tons of technology, making it a reliable, efficient and extravagant partner while cruising through every type of road. Moving ahead with its transmission channel, 2021 Lexus GX 460 comes up with Six-speed sequential-shift automatic Electronically Controlled Transmission with intelligence (ECT-i) and drivetrain of four-wheel drive with Torsen limited-slip centre differential with electronic differential lock, making it a valuable and worthy competitor to its rival SUVs.

Talking about the pleasures it holds, Lexus GX 460 is topped up with an 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen that comes up with no up to date software interface and even lacks Apple Car Play and Android Auto. I personally dislike this scenario. There should have been more connectivity features and up to date software interface like that is provided by Lexus in LS and ES Sedans.

Setting aside the aging stories of Lexus GX 460, Lexus has updated this 2021 variant a little. Lexus has now introduced Premium Plus trim between the mid-range Premium and Top-spec Luxury models. That is amazing if you need to add more features with less price differences.

Now this is equipped with power operated third-row seats, Mark Levinson Premium Stereo System that is now offering Amazon Alexa Compatibility, which carries you along on a long and tiresome journey.

Moving ahead with cargo spaces Lexus GX 460 provides, it has tossed up 11.6 cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row, 46.7 cubic feet behind the second and it reaches to 64.7 cubic feet if you fold the third as well as the second row. But the fact is, it is also beaten here by its rivals like Audi Q7, tossing you up with 14.2 cubic feet behind the third row and a huge 69.6 cubic feet behind the first row.

Stepping inside of this luxury SUV, you will feel a little outdated touch. This was fully redesigned back in 2010, so, charged up today as well with wood, leather, and hard plastics. The best thing about its interiors is its pleasant accommodation and lofty seating position at the first row, cherishing your drive and enthusiasting your off-road experiences. The worst scenario is its flat and hard second-row seats, which are not comfy and desirable. An amazing thing I love most about Lexus GX 460 is its fully quiet cabin, keeping all the noise outside and providing you full focus on your drive.

