The new Renault Arkana has been awarded the maximum five-star rating by Euro NCAP for its crash safety capabilities. The vehicle offers a wide array of passive and active safety equipment, including the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems.

New Arkana is based on the advanced CMF-B modular platform which brings tons of benefits. For example, the platform allows for redesigned seat composition, seatbelts fasteners with pyrotechnic pre-tensioners and load limiters that altogether offer maximum support for driver and passengers. Also, the Renault team has included its Fix4sure technology that promotes the best occupant restraint and avoids drivers and passengers sliding under the seatbelt in the result of a crash. At the same time, the child seats can easily and securely be installed on the outer rear seats.

In addition to the strong CMF-B platform, the new Arkana comes with the latest ADAS technology. It includes Motorway and Traffic Assistant with Adaptive Cruise Control with Start & Go function. Traffic Sign Recognition, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist are also available.

The vehicle also comes with an Active Emergency Braking System, which alerts the driver in terms of a dangerous situation and initiates braking when needed.

All these systems blend in a well-machinated suite which ensures peace of mind to the driver and passengers. Furthermore, all the systems are complemented by Arkana's extensive equipment list, including new automatic lighting and a 360-degree camera with an auto-dimming rear-view mirror.

In fact, the vehicle also comes with a menacing silhouette, elegant design and sporty spirit. Customers have the chance to specify their vehicle with a wide choice of engines, including the latest E-TECH hybrid, with an extended driving range.

In terms of interior, the new Arkana is characterised by elegant design, premium materials and tons of hi-tech gadgets like the 10-inch TFT Driver Information Display and 9.3-inch EASY LINK infotainment display, both of which are highly customizable.

Orders can be done from July, with the first deliveries in September 2021. More details will be announced soon.