3-reasons-why-you-should-not-be-texting-while-driving

It's tempting to reply to text messages or check your phone's inbox while driving, most especially if you're anticipating receiving a very important message. You're probably waiting for a text message from a job interview or an update about your loved one's condition in the hospital, or any other similar situation. However, it's best to keep your eyes off your phone when you're in front of the steering wheel. Distractions can cause problems.

There are many good reasons why you should not be texting while you're driving. Three of them will be discussed below.

Texting While Driving Is Illegal

Texting while driving laws may vary from one state to another. Your state's rules regarding what is considered acceptable when it comes to texting and talking while you're driving can be very specific. This means you can't text while you're driving if the law requires you to keep your hands on the wheel. Also, you can't text and talk if you're operating your car on a highway or interstate unless the state allows you to do so.

The problem arises when many people assume they will never get a texting and driving violation. That's not true. If you're texting or talking on the phone while you are driving, you could end up with a citation. In some states, you can face serious penalties, including the suspension or cancellation of your license. If you think you could be facing a texting and driving violation, it would be to your advantage to talk to a lawyer. Firms like the Law Offices of Michael J. Gopin, PLLC can help. It's always good to know about your options.

Texting While Driving Is Dangerous

While many people believe they can control the distractions brought about by a cellphone while driving, this is extremely dangerous. In reality, if you take your eyes off of the road for a five-second text message while driving, you will completely miss the speeding car that's just about to crash into you. It's an accident waiting to happen.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 2,841 people in the United States who died in motor vehicle crashes that involved distracted driving in 2018. For this reason, it's important for a person to understand the dangers of texting while driving, how a driver can minimize these dangers, and how to avoid them altogether.

Texting While Driving Is A Major Driving Distraction

It was said that car radios were considered evil because they interfered with driving. In today's society, texting is a major driving distraction that can both impair your focus and compromise road safety. This may not sound like much, but for the driver, it can be compared to driving the length of an NFL football field blindfolded. Texting while driving is a dangerous activity that should be avoided at all costs.

Check out the following road safety tips when it comes to using phones while driving:

Using cellphones while driving was banned for a lot of good reasons. The major one is that it endangers lives. When states implemented the law, there was a monumental decrease in the number of teenage deaths due to distracted driving. All drivers should avoid talking out their cell phone. Even if you're not talking, it's still important to avoid calls on your cell phone while driving.

A driver should also avoid looking at or reading messages on their phone while driving. A distraction is still a distraction. If you need to be on your phone, then safely pull over the side of the road. This one gesture can keep you from being in a terrible accident.

One way that a person can minimize the dangers of texting while driving is by using a hands-free device. A hands-free device is something that allows a driver to communicate with others without having to take their hands off the wheel of their car. It can be programmed for your car to allow you to drive and still talk to people on the phone. It's more convenient than talking out a cell phone, and possibly a safer alternative when driving.

How To Deal With A Distracted Driving Accident

If you or someone you love has been involved in a texting while driving accident, it may be necessary to contact a lawyer right away. Whether you're the at-fault driver or not, you need a legal advocate to weigh your legal options.

Should an accident occur, make sure to keep everyone safe and contact the emergency or police hotline number for a rescue. Gather the information regarding the people involved and wait for the appropriate authorities to come.

Watch this video to find out how a lawyer can help you if you have been recently involved in an accident due to distracted driving:

Conclusion

Driving and texting at the same time is never a good idea. Doing so will just compromise everyone's safety and can lead to legal consequences. Practice safe driving by not texting while driving because it can definitely lead to an accident. No one wants a driver to lose focus on the road when texting, even just for a few seconds. Distracted driving can only cause problems for everyone involved.