4-easy-ways-that-you-could-instantly-cut-your-car-insurance-rates

Car insurance costs can fluctuate greatly, yet so many people seem to think that the first deal they get has to be the best. They don't realise how much prices can vary depending on the policy they get, or the company they go with. As a result, some opt into features that they don't actually need, or don't know that they could significantly reduce the amount of money they pay on insurance simply by making some minor changes. Here are some easy ways that you could instantly cut your car insurance rates.

Shop Around

There are literally hundreds of car insurance providers out there, all competing for your business. There is absolutely no reason to limit yourself to three or four insurers. Instead, you should find a suitable quote through a site like Quotezone.co.uk, which allows you to compare car insurance from more than a hundred different providers. You'll be able to find quotes, compare them, and apply directly on their site. You'll be able to do so either by phone or by filling in a simple web form.

Get Fully Comprehensive Insurance

This might seem counterintuitive, but many insurers will charge you more for less coverage. People who specifically ask for fire, theft, or third-party coverage are often seen as high risk, so getting any one of these could drive your costs over what you would pay for fully comprehensive coverage.

Get the Right Car

The car's make, model, power, and price will make a major difference to how much you pay. After all, you wouldn't expect a car insurance company to view a family hatchback as a similar risk to an exotic supercar. The differences don't have to be extreme either. As a matter of fact, the car may have performed poorly at safety tests, which makes accidents associated with this car more damaging. More damage means more costs - costs that will have to be cushioned by you as a customer.

If you want to make sure that your vehicle will not cost you extra to insure, know that each car belongs to a particular insurance group that ranges from 1 to 50. If you can get your hands on one of these car insurance group tables, you'll be able to have a loose estimate of what you can expect to pay.

Make Your Car More Secure

Car insurance companies will usually allow you to save on your premiums if you make certain additions. We're not talking about installing a brand-new body kit here. Adding some security features like a tracking system, for instance, will usually allow you to save some money on your insurance costs.

You should also know that this goes both ways. For instance, it has been estimated that turbocharging your motor could make your car insurance more expensive by as much as 132%. So, make sure that you think twice before making any mods and inform yourself of how much of an effect they will have on your premiums.

As you can see, there are many possible ways to reduce your car insurance costs. Always look for new ways to save, and try to see things from an insurer's perspective when you make decisions.

Image Source: Google Images