A garage is an integral part of a home. It can be where you enter or exit your house, especially if you have a car. It can also be where you store some of your equipment and items that don't quite belong in any other area or room in your home.

Regardless of how you use your garage, you should ensure that it's safe and secure around the clock. This is especially true if the garage is attached to your home. You can keep it protected and ensure that no one gains access to the rest of your house by following these simple garage security tips:

Keep The Garage Door Closed At All Times

Although this is a rather obvious piece of advice, and as easy as it sounds, this is something that many homeowners fail to do for one reason or another. They often forget to close the garage door after parking their car, leaving it wide open for everyone to see and possibly take advantage of.

Leaving the garage door open for too long allows burglars to find out what you're storing in the space and discover an alternative way to get inside your home. It can even lead to spur-of-the-moment theft should someone pass by and give in to the temptation of stealing whatever they spot in your unattended garage.

It'd be best to always lock your garage door if you're not going to be there. Even leaving the area for five minutes is risky since a lot can happen in that span of time. There's nothing criminals enjoy more than homeowners inviting thieves and trespassers by forgetting to close the garage door or thinking there's nothing wrong with it being unguarded for a short period.

Check The Condition Of The Garage Door

Securing a garage starts with the door. The garage door is among the break-in points preferred by many burglars and trespassers. To prevent such individuals from taking advantage of it, you need to ensure that it's strong and secure. If your garage door is old or broken, thieves won't hesitate to use it as an entrance.

If you notice that your garage door is no longer functional or its latches are worn out, you may need to repair or replace the entire door or its locks if those are the problem. Keep in mind that some burglars and thieves can find many ways to enter and exit your property without leaving any trace aside from your missing items. They'll be able to use even the tiniest cracks or loose seals in your garage door to unlock it and get inside. In other cases, thieves will use brute force to enter your garage. If they see that your garage door is full of rust and gaps, they'll wait for the right time to break through it or even destroy it using all sorts of tools.

You can prevent that from happening by ensuring that every inch of your garage door is as solid as can be. If a burglar has to take a lot of time and effort to get past your garage door, they'll surely give up and leave before anyone sees them.

Install Security Cameras

It's important to make sure that you have security cameras installed because they can help you protect your vehicle and identify anyone who attempts to enter your property. The cameras will capture videos of burglars or trespassers who break into your garage, and later on, the authorities can watch the footage in order to identify the criminals.

It's advisable to purchase security cameras with motion sensors. They provide a higher level of security and will send you an alert once they detect suspicious movement on your property. If security cameras are present, intruders will be more hesitant to target your house.

Cover The Windows

If your garage has wall windows, you need to cover them with curtains or blinds if you don't need the natural light or you'll be leaving the area. Even if your garage door is already closed, it won't matter if the windows are open. Intruders will use the windows to scout what's inside your garage or use it as another entry point. If your garage doors have them, see to it that they're tinted so no one outside can see what's inside.

Final Thoughts

One thing that many people tend to forget is that it's a must to secure the garage. There are many reasons for this, including the fact that if it's left open and exposed, it becomes an invitation for burglars to come in and break into your property. Keep in mind that your garage is still a section of your home, so if it's compromised, that means your entire house and your family are ultimately at risk as well.