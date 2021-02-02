4-ways-to-take-care-of-your-new-car

Funding a car purchase isn't an easy journey. Regardless of the price and time spent to purchase your new car, they all come with the same hardships for a car buyer. Whether it'll be your first car or a new one, it's crucial to take care of it like your own child. After all, you'll be riding it for years to school, work, and leisure!

Consistent vehicle care and maintenance will dictate your car's performance and life. If you're still looking for the perfect vehicle for daily use and rigorous driving, make sure to check out the wide selection of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram at automotive shops like https://www.visiondodgechryslerjeep.com/.

To guide your journey as a car owner, here are four ways you can take care of your new vehicle:

Do Regular Tire Check-Ups

Tires receive the most impact and damage from driving. Whether you're bringing your car to work or going for an off-road trip, your vehicle's tires will connect your vehicle to the harsh conditions of the road. Therefore, you should regularly observe tire check-ups to check on the tires' conditions, particularly the tread depth and pressure.

A tire's tread depth is responsible for the grip while driving, which can keep you safe from slippery roads. Meanwhile, checking and adding the right pressure on your tires can prevent premature tire replacements. An improperly inflated tire can accelerate uneven wear and can put your vehicle out of control during high-speed driving.

Take Some Time To Read The Car Owner's Manual

Car manuals are created for a reason—to be read and consulted by owners. After purchasing your new car, make sure to keep the owner's manual regardless of your automotive knowledge and experience. As car makes and models possess complex systems and features, having a wealth of information makes you a responsible owner.

Now, grab your manual and read along, as they contain the following pieces of information:

Basic operating features

Roadside emergencies

Warranty

Driving tips

Vehicle maintenance

In case you lost your owner's manual or have purchased a used car without it, you can check auto websites or ask your dealership for another copy.

Observe Tire Rotation From Time To Time

Tire placement and rotation are essential to the health of your tires. If your manufacturer specifically suggests conducting tire rotation service to your vehicle, follow this advice as it'll give fruitful results in the long run. Tire rotation can help increase road safety and extend the life of your car.

Each tire placement has its own role. Changing the placement once in a while allows even distribution of wear on each tire, thus maximizing tread life. For instance, your front tires resist more friction and torque necessary for braking, accelerating, and turning, so they're more susceptible to damage than the rear tires.

Conduct Brake Maintenance

Every year, a whopping 300,000 road crashes in the United States are caused by brake failure. Brakes have a complex system, but they're easy to maintain and might not require additional expert services. To keep your brake maintenance consistent, set a specific schedule to conduct it.

The golden rule of brake maintenance is to inspect your brake fluid for every 25,000 miles and the brake pads for every 12,000 miles. Here are some ways on how you can successfully perform brake care and maintenance:

Inspect brake pads and rotors for damage

Flush the brake fluid to prevent corrosion and enhance brake effectiveness

Bleed brake lines to eliminate excess air

Avoid overloading your vehicle

Stay away from unnecessary heavy breaking

Upgrade or replace damaged brake components immediately

Bottom Line

Your car is a worthwhile investment. It'll take years of valuable service before it's time to replace them for another one. As a car owner, ask yourself, "Will neglecting my car bring any merits?"

Some car owners avoid proper vehicle care and maintenance because of the costs, but they're unaware that the costs of repairing and replacing badly damaged components are far more expensive than consistent maintenance..