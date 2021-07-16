Every car owner needs a regular maintenance schedule to keep their vehicle in the best shape. While it is advisable to always settle for professional car repair and maintenance, there are several repairs you can do on your own. Here are five easy car repairs you can do yourself to save money.

Replacing windshield wipers

One of the simplest DIY car maintenance tasks is replacing your windshield wipers. All you need to do is buy the right replacement wipers, remove the old ones using a screwdriver, and insert the new ones. The best part is that most replacement wipers come with instructions on how to use them. However, you need to be careful if you have a cracked windshield, as widespread cracks significantly compromise the stability of your windshield. You should consider taking your car to an auto window repair shop specialist, as even the smallest cracks can quickly spread and put you in great danger.

Changing your car's oil

Your car requires a regular oil change, often after 3,000 miles. This makes it a ritual that you need to master as a car owner. While it can be quite a messy task, dressing the part will save you from these hiccups. You will also require a funnel, wrench, a drain pan, and empty oil jugs. Once armed with these tools, you need to check your vehicle's manual and carry out an oil change in about 30 or 45 minutes.

Putting in a new battery

A car battery has a lifespan of between four to five years, and replacing it should not be a tough task, as all you need is a set of wenches. You should also know the signs that your car battery needs replacement to avoid getting stranded with a dead battery.

When changing your battery, always remove the negative cable (the black cable) first and replace it last. If you do not do this, you will short-circuit the positive terminal (the red cable).

Replacing spark plugs

Your car's spark plugs should be replaced frequently, depending on your usage, car type, and age. Spark plug replacement is not complicated as you will only need to learn their location and how to remove them from their plugs. You also need to master the order that your spark plugs are set and buy authentic spark plugs as they only work under precise conditions. This way, you will avoid problems associated with wrong plug placement, such as engine knocking.

Changing your air filter

Your car's air filter gets clogged over time and needs regular replacement. You can easily complete this task in 10 minutes or less. You just need to locate your air filter and then remove the clips, screws, or bolts holding it before replacing it.

Endnote

There are several DIY car repairs that you can effortlessly complete as a car owner. This is a smart way to reduce your car maintenance costs while giving your vehicle the care and attention it deserves.