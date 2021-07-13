Thousands of road traffic occur every year. Although not every accident will result in a death, many of them cause serious injuries to one or more of the people involved

Here are the five most common causes of road traffic accidents and how to avoid them. If you find yourself in a car or truck accident, consider contacting an experienced lawyer to help to gain the compensation you deserve.

Fatigue

Driving whilst fatigued can slow down your reactions or cause you to fall asleep at the wheel. If you start to feeling tired whilst driving, you should always take a break and allow yourself to rest and reset before taking to the roads again. If you're driving with somebody, you could each take it in turns to drive so you can have alternate breaks.

Lack of Concentration

Drivers failing to properly concentrate whilst they're driving is one of the top causes of road traffic accidents. By making a manoeuvre without checking in your car's rear-view mirrors, or by turning into a new road before checking if it's clear, you're at an even larger risk of getting into an accident. Another driver could drive into the side of your car, or you could hit a pedestrian.

The solution to this problem is to be vigilant at all times when you're driving. It's a high-level skill that requires you to be alert and on the ball. A lapse in concentration is all it takes to cause an accident.

Speeding

Unfortunately, speeding is a large contributor to the number of accidents that occur on the roads. There's a speed limit on the roads for a reason. Driving above the limit on any road is illegal, and can lead to accidents and repercussions. Make sure to stick within the speed limit of every road to minimise the risk of an accident. It also reduces the risks of someone getting seriously injured or being killed on the roads.

Running a Red Light

Running a red light might sound minor, and you may have successfully gone through red lights in the past without anything going wrong. However, when you drive through a red light, you're putting yourself and other drivers in danger. When you are approaching a traffic light and it turns amber, start preparing to slow down. If you're unsure whether you will make it through before the light turns red, always take the safe option and come to a stop.

Drink Driving

Consuming alcohol and driving whilst above the legal limit can not only cause you to lose your license, but it can result in a serious accident. The legal limit currently sits at 35mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath. The amount you need to drink in order to reach this limit differs from person to person depending on several factors. It's always good to avoid alcohol altogether if you know you're going to be driving. Drink driving is never acceptable.