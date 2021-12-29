5 Short And Long-Term Effects Of A Car Crash

No matter how hard you try to be a defensive and safe driver, there are instances when accidents are simply inevitable. Once you hit the road, the risk of an accident is already there. If you're fortunate enough, the effects of your accident aren't that serious. In some instances, however, the effects can be fatal and lasting.

As soon as the accident happens, you need to seek immediate care. Even when you don't have apparent physical injuries, remember that not all injuries are physical. Getting a record from the hospital about the injuries you sustained is also needed, especially when a car accident civil suit may arise when you aren't at fault. Hence, it's a necessity to be aware of the short and long-term effects of a car crash.

Short-Term Effects

To start with, these are the short-term effects of a car accident:

Bruising Or Contusions

One of the most common effects that can happen after a car crash is the presence of bruising and contusions. Yes, even the most minor of all accidents can cause contusions. For instance, in a strong collision, your seatbelt is supposed to keep you safe. But while doing that job, it can also leave you bruised for a few days. Generally, bruises are only minor. It'll heal in a week or two.

Broken Bones

Depending on how severe the car crash was, your body's skeletons may be placed under so much more pressure and stress than it can tolerate. This is when your bones will break. Like bruises and contusions, broken bones are quite common physical injuries that happen immediately after a car accident. They're also rarely life-threatening as long as they're given the proper attention needed.

Depending on the type of broken bones you have, you may be asked to rest for at least one to two weeks. Your orthopedic doctor will also give you medical instructions on how to care for your broken bones.

Long-Term Effects

In more extreme cases, these are the long-term effects of a car accident:

Ligament Injuries

Knee ligament injuries can be serious, causing long-term injuries. Ligaments refer to the elastic bands of tissue that connect bones to each other. When ligaments are able to function as well as they should, they're also able to provide strength and stability to the joint.

Note that there are four major ligaments in the knee. These include:

o Lateral collateral ligament (LCL). This part is responsible for giving stability to the outer knee.

o Anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). This is the ligament that's located on the knee's center. Its job is to control the forward movement and rotation of the tibia or the shin bone.

o Medial collateral ligament (MCL). This is the ligament that's responsible for giving stability to the inner knee.

o Posterior cruciate ligament (PCL). This ligament is located on the back of the knee. It controls the backward movement of the tibia.

Neck And Back Injuries

During a collision, your body undergoes rapid and intense force. This can lead to serious damage to the body, which also may not be immediately apparent. For instance, it can cause ruptures of discs in your spine. Apart from being painful, those neck and back injuries can also possibly affect your mobility.

After your car accident, observe how your neck and back feel for any symptoms. Visit an orthopedist immediately to verify whether you have a herniated disc. While it's not a permanent injury, it may take time to heal. It's only through your visit with your doctor that you can be given the best course of action to take for what you're going through.

Degenerative Joint Disease

Degenerative joint disease is also known as osteoarthritis. It's a common type of wear and tear disease that causes inflammation in the body. When in severe instances, this inflammation can cause swelling, pain, and redness.

With the cycle of injuries and damage your joints go through after the car crash, the cartilage may start to break down. When in its normal condition, the cartilage is supposed to serve as a smooth, gliding surface in the joints. Because of the injuries, the function is affected and pain becomes severe.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are many effects of a car accident. Some are minor while others are more severe. Some injuries are also physical while others affect you in the long run psychologically. Whatever the scenario, the most important thing to remember is always to seek medical advice right after your accident. Don't take anything lightly. That way, whatever possible injuries you've sustained are given proper attention to.