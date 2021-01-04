5-steps-to-follow-during-a-dwi-case

Too much alcohol in just one night can land anyone in the police vehicle's back seat, while awaiting alcohol breath test results and wondering what's the next step after getting charged with a DWI (driving while intoxicated) case. In most states of America, law enforcement agencies take drunk driving seriously. They're quick to charge individuals who are under the influence of alcohol while behind the wheel.

It's important that you know exactly what to do next if you've been charged with a DWI case. Below are the best steps that you can take:

Submit Yourself To Alcohol And Drug Assessment Prior To Trial

Most law enforcement officers assume that the driver may have a drug or alcohol problem when they're arrested for a DWI offense.

The same thinking may be true not only for your employer, but also even your friends and family. That means that just being arrested already says to the world that you may be experiencing a problem, no matter if the assumption is right or wrong.

The best thing to do is to undergo both alcohol and drug assessments. If possible, undergoing treatment is also a good idea. The good news is that these programs are everywhere; you can even check their availability and more information about them online.

But, why do you need to submit yourself to alcohol and drug assessment prior to the trial? These are the three main reasons for that:

First, you can face your alcohol or drug problem sooner if you have one; therefore, the sooner you'll be on the road to overcoming the problem.

Second, the earlier you undergo an independent assessment even though you don't have any alcohol or drug issues, the higher the chances of you impressing your trial judge. Your prompt action can help you be in a better position when facing punishments and penalties in the event you get convicted or for your lawyer to arrange a negotiated plea that would surely work in your favor.

Third, your attorney can use the results of your actions when they talk to the prosecutor. And if you can prove that you have no problems with drug or alcohol based on the evaluation results, it can lead to some credence to yet one more reason why you might receive lessened charges.

Hire A DWI Lawyer With Local Knowledge And Experience

In a DWI case, there are what experienced local attorneys call the ‘x-factors.' These are things that are unwritten, but can help you with your case. Examples of x-factors are the following:

Things that a local DWI lawyer can tell you about a certain courthouse

The relationship that a local lawyer has with the judges

The local attorney's relationship with the prosecutor's office

These x-factors really make a huge difference in your case. When you hire a DWI attorney who has these x-factors, you'll have someone who has experience in a particular court system on your side.

If you're from New York, local DWI lawyers from DWI Guys can help you. Someone who's working in the local court system regularly for a number of years will be advising you on what's going on with your case and how a particular judge or the office of the state attorney may respond to police officers who arrested you, the evidence against you, and the defenses you're planning to present. Check it out if a DWI Guy attorney is available in your area.

Attend A DWI School Before Trial

You may gain a few significant benefits if you attend a DWI school before either your plea of guilty or your trial at the recommendation of your lawyer. The benefits include the following:

Completion of the school may give you the chance to get back your full driver's license if you've received an wwwinistrative license suspension,

Your attorney can obtain a reduced charge against you by using your attendance at a DWI school as leverage with the prosecution.

Make Sure Your Driving History Is Cleaned Up Prior To The Final Disposition Or Trial Of Your Case

The lawyer you'll hire will want to know any of your violations of the traffic law in the past as part of taking on your DWI case.

Make sure to disclose reckless driving, speeding, almost fatal accident you've been involved with, or any pending traffic matters or criminal actions against you.

Create A Plan Of Defense With Your DWI Attorney

You'll have so many decisions to make in the weeks following your DWI arrest. If you've hired the right DWI lawyer, you'll rest easy, knowing that there's a personalized legal plan that's being created for you. The attorney will also help in scheduling a hearing for you if it's necessary. Work with your lawyer and craft a plan to address the court during the hearing.

Final Thoughts

Being charged with a DWI can have far-reaching consequences. Both your personal and professional life may be affected. The stakes are high, so make sure you do each of the step outlined in this post to at least minimize the damage the DWI charge will bring to you.