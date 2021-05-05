No matter how carefully we drive, accidents happen. Motorcycle accidents count for only 1% of road traffic accidents, but sadly, they are often very serious on the biker's part as motorbikes have fewer safety features than cars. If a motorcyclist is hit by a car, the injuries they will sustain can be life-changing - even fatal. If you crash into a motorcycle, here are 5 steps you should take.

Check the Scene

If you cannot leave your car due to injuries, try to phone an ambulance or ask a passer-by to do so. If you are not injured and can safely leave your vehicle, do so and go to check and see if the motorcyclist is injured. Do not attempt to move them if they are seriously hurt - wait for the ambulance to arrive unless you are competent at giving CPR and you believe it is required immediately.

If the motorbike rider is compos mentis and able to move and walk around, exchange contact details with them. Do not attempt to move your car or their bike until the police come to the scene.

Write Down Details

If you have a piece of paper and a pen, or a notepad app on your phone, jot down information such as name, address, phone number, insurance information, and license plate numbers for the motorcyclist. Take a note of the make and model of the bike or take some photos with your phone. When taking photographs, be sure to take shots of any damage to your vehicle and the motorcycle. When the police arrive, record the officers' names and badge numbers.

Observe Your Surroundings

Take a note of the area where the collision took place. Look for clues as to how the accident may have occurred. Is there damage to the road? A blind corner? Was it raining? Is there an obstruction on the road, such as a branch or oil? Is it dark? Was anyone else involved? Take photographs of everything you possibly can. Look for any eyewitnesses, talk to them and take their contact details in case your lawyer needs to speak to them at a later stage.

Do Not Say Too Much

When you are involved in an accident, human nature kicks in, and the first thing you will want to do is apologize to the motorcyclist when you see them on the ground. Never say you are sorry, as this could be taken as an wwwission of guilt and used against you in court. When the police and onlookers arrive, still try to be aware of what you are saying as everything will be recorded. You will be shaken from the accident and not thinking clearly. Often, those involved in a crash will not recall details about the incident until the next day or even a week later.

Inform Your Insurance Company

Contact your insurance company and give them a copy of all the details you have recorded. Do not wwwit responsibility for the crash to them.