5-things-to-do-after-being-charged-with-a-dui

Being charged with a DUI, which stands for driving under the influence, can be a confusing and frightening experience. It refers to a crime that involves operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, rendering the person incapable of driving a vehicle safely.

However, just like other criminal offenses, a DUI charge may come with serious consequences, especially if it also results in a fatal accident. When you're convicted of the same crime, you may face jail time, revocation or suspension of driver's license, payment of hefty fines and penalties, and many more. Fortunately, there are ways that can help you protect your rights and improve the outcome of your trial.

If you've been charged with DUI, below are the five things you can do from the get-go:

Keep Records Of What Happened

When you're facing a DUI charge, it's crucial that you record all the details of what happened. As soon as you're arrested, be sure to note down all the things you remember throughout the process. By writing down all the information as early as you can, you'll be able to recall even the smallest details, which may improve your chances of winning or getting your criminal case dismissed.

To properly keep important records, the following should be included in your documentation:

Time when you were pulled over

Place where you were pulled over

Tests wwwinistered by the police on you that you also completed

Any element that was unusual during the arrest

Specifics about the conversation you had with the police officers at the time of the pull over

Other details that may be necessary for your case

Hire A DUI Lawyer

Being charged with DUI can be considered a fight for your freedom, as well as your future. That being said, you should never make a single mistake about it. However, unless you're an expert in handling criminal cases, it's essential that you contact a DUI lawyer who can fight for you in court.

And, since DUI laws are complicated and require in-depth understanding of the criminal justice system, you can expect this specialized lawyer to help you gain a favorable outcome in your defense. They'll evaluate the circumstances of your case, obtain the necessary pieces of evidence, prepare the paperwork, and come up with the best defense strategy that may get you out from this serious legal trouble.

Therefore, when you hire a legal professional for your situation, make sure they're experienced and reputable in handling DUI cases. In short, you should do your research carefully before making a hiring decision.

Look For Witnesses

More often than not, you may be able to find some witnesses that can help prove your innocence against your DUI charge. There may be a high chance that before you get arrested and charged with this serious criminal offense, you were with some of your friends or colleagues in a bar, restaurant, or a friend's home.

In such a case, you may consider asking them if they'll be willing to become witnesses on your side. Generally, testimonies coming from credible witnesses can help strengthen your DUI defense. Therefore, the more witnesses you gather, the higher the chances of you winning the trial, thereby getting your freedom and life back.

Keep Your Online Profile As Private As Possible

In today's modern world, anything you share or post on your social media accounts can be used against you in court. So, if you're charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or dangerous drugs, it's in your best interest to keep your online profile private while your case is going on.

By doing this, the prosecutors assigned to your case won't have anything to obtain from your social media platforms. Whether it's a photo of your arrest or a rant about it, refrain from posting anything that can be used against you. If you can't delete your profile for good, then find time to change the settings into private to protect your interests during the trial.

Attend All Court Hearings

To improve your chances of winning your DUI trial, you should try to make a good impression in the eyes of the judge and the jury. Because of this, be sure you don't miss any court appearances to show that you're facing the charges seriously.

Moreover, during all the court hearings, make sure you're dressed appropriately. Avoid wearing baggy clothes and don't show excessive skin in the courtroom. Also, try to compose yourself accordingly by being polite, not acting angrily, or making obscene behaviors. In those ways, you may be able to persuade the judge or jury that you're not a DUI violator.

The Bottom Line

Indeed, following a DUI charge, you may feel frustrated and frightened. But, in order to get the best trial results, you need to hire a DUI lawyer who's well-familiar with the ins and outs of this specific area of law. Also, by following the tips mentioned above, you may be able to get your life back together in no time.