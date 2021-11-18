5-tips-and-tricks-when-modifying-your-hatchback

Hatchbacks have become popular than sedans because of the advantages they provide. Their main benefit is that they could render a more expansive space for cargo and groceries—especially for huge families. In addition, hatchbacks naturally fit traffic-heavy roads and narrow pathways because of their smaller size. Furthermore, they're generally fuel-efficient.

Hatchbacks can also be modified to improve performance and appearance. Owners can go to an auto shop or even do this process themselves. If you own a hatchback and you've been recently planning to modify it, here's an article to guide you.

Choose Your Priorities: Performance Or Appearance

Knowing your priorities when it comes to the modifications of your hatchback will help you come up with a general plan on what materials and tasks are needed to achieve such changes.

For performance-enhancing mods, you may start checking turbochargers and advanced throttle responses. You may also check particular mod types and models, such as brakes and throw shifters. You must base all the modifications on your car's make. For instance, if you'll work on a Kia Cerato or a Toyota Wigo, you may add a ghetto box at the back of your car or simply install a supercharger fit for long trips.

Apply For A Car Modification Insurance

Applying for car modification insurance provides legal and financial protection to your vehicle. Although no driver would intend to meet a road accident, it's best to be prepared for any contingency.

In countries like Australia, you may have insurance that could cover a post-accident car hire, repairer choice, and no extra windscreen cover. However, not all modifications can be approved or covered by insurance providers. Therefore, it is best to consult an insurance agent before modifying your hatchback.

Mind The Legalities

In general, almost all car mods are legal in most countries. However, there are usually limitations to follow. If you're in Australia and you're planning to have your hatchback modified, you may want to know which mods are legal or not. In that case, here are some points you may need to consider.

Turbochargers are only allowed if they don't fail emission tests.

Powertrain and fulsome equipment facelifting are permitted as long as the replacement meets the standards.

Oil pod filters aren't allowed if placed in a box.

Mag wheels, suspensions, tires, and roll bars are allowed as long as they are within standards.

To know the allowable car replacements and modifications, you may ask appropriate local authorities who are knowledgeable of road rules and car-related laws. Apart from that, you may interview seasoned car mechanics or friends who have done extensive modification works as well.

Start With Primary Modifications

There's a long line of car mods for you to choose from. But to make the most of your budget, you may start with primary or common modifications. Below are some of them:

Coilover Suspension: This primarily supports the wheels and reduces the risk of car flipping when turning at higher speeds.

This primarily supports the wheels and reduces the risk of car flipping when turning at higher speeds. Wheels And Tires: These are commonly sought parts for those who wish to replace the original wheels and tires with new colors and materials. For tires, many prefer tubeless types that make driving more hassle-free.

These are commonly sought parts for those who wish to replace the original wheels and tires with new colors and materials. For tires, many prefer tubeless types that make driving more hassle-free. Exhaust System: This is more than the exhaust pipe of your car. Aside from the heavy sounds the exhaust could make, you may also consider how it works in carrying out waste gases.

This is more than the exhaust pipe of your car. Aside from the heavy sounds the exhaust could make, you may also consider how it works in carrying out waste gases. Diffuser: This part serves as an expansion chamber to manage the airflow under the car. Its quality depends on how it reduces turbulence and chassis protection.

5. Consider Cost-Effective Car Mods

In choosing the car mods for your hatchback, you may consider their quality and pricing. Although there are many mag wheels and exhaust pipes that'd make your ride cooler, you may still need to consider spending for what's worthwhile. In other words, only buy the top-tier mods, which are likely to stand the test of time.

For this purpose, you may read reviews on mods and similar materials. Or you could ask seasoned car technicians about them. You may also join car communities and ask about essential details about the mods you're planning to install in your hatchback.

Wrapping Up

If you own a hatchback and plan to do some modifications, you may try starting with the tires, wheels, and suspension. You may need the help of someone who knows car modifications and installations better than DIYers to ensure quality. On top of that, you must consult your insurance provider and research local laws to know the limitations or allowable car modifications that you can do for your hatchback.