Your truck drivers are the backbone of your transport operation and everything would fall apart without them. The current global pandemic has brought on new safety requirements across most industries and keeping your truck drivers safe needs to be a top priority. Keeping your drivers safe doesn't just affect them and your business, their safety direct impacts all road users. Here are 5 ways to help keep your truck drivers as safe as possible:

Driver Fatigue

Studies show that truck driver fatigue is responsible for up to 40% of all heavy truck accidents that can often result in the loss of innocent lives. Your company needs to be aware of the hours your truck drivers are working and the subsequent laws and regulations surrounding them. Over 5000 trucks are involved in fatal collisions every year in the US, and most of them are preventable. Make sure your drivers are not fatigued by limiting their working hours and encouraging driving breaks.

Training

Your truck drivers need regular updates to their training regimes to make sure that they stay on top of their game. These regular training sessions will ensure that your drivers are exposed to all the potential hazards while driving and teach them how to avoid catastrophic danger. These training sessions will also include helping your drivers to understand all the modern features of newer trucks as well as their limitations. Having your driver's training regularly updated will greatly improve your overall fleet performance and fleet safety and keep litigation to a minimum.

Defensive Driving Tactics

Make sure that your drivers know to drive defensively always. Defensive driving tactics involve practicing awareness of other road users, vehicles, hazards, as well as inclement weather conditions. Being mindful of these factors can go a long way in preventing your truck drivers from being involved in unwanted accidents.

Preventative Maintenance

Preventative maintenance is specifically designed to minimize the risk of breakdowns as well as improving your fleet's uptime. Have your trucks and vehicles regularly maintained by checking spark plugs, hoses, filters, and doing oil changes as often as required. You will need to have your truck's overall health checked and maintained regularly too because these can result in a greatly reduced lifespan if they are consistently overlooked.

Inspections

Make sure that your trucks are inspected before and after each trip. For a pre-trip examination, you should start on the right-hand side mirror and then work your way around the vehicle, doing a comprehensive check of the truck to ensure there are no issues or visible damage before the truck leaves. The last part of the pre-trip inspection should be to check all the tires and the wheels for both the rig and the trailer. During the post-trip inspection, any minor issues that were identified during the pre-trip inspection can be rectified. The post-trip inspection is also a good time to take note of any issues that arose during the trip and have those fixed too.