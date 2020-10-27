Automobile owners report auto damage to their insurer, and this causes them to pay higher premiums. Instead, the individual could take on the task themselves with the right project instructions and products. Reviewing 5 ways to repair your car's body without going to the shop shows the individual options for doing it themselves.

1. Learn How to Use Fillers to Fix Scratches and Dents

Using fillers to eliminate dents and scratches requires the right products and tools. The auto owner must clean off the surface of the damaged area and allow it to dry completely. Next, they use a putty knife to apply filer into the dent or deep scratch on the auto body. It is necessary to apply the filler smoothly and don't leave any ridges or excess filler on the section. Once it dries, the individual sands it down until the holes are filed and the surface is smooth. A body shop provides the same services, but with the right tools any auto owner can do it.

2. Use a Compressor with Your Paint Sprayer

Adding a compressor to the paint sprayer make the project goes by faster and gives the auto body a consistent paint job. Never use spray cans to cover up auto damage. Aerosol paint will not present the auto owner with a perfect finish. Using a paint sprayer with a compressor forces the paint in a consistent stream onto the auto body for maximum coverage and an even coat.

3. Don't Use Hand-Held Sandpaper

Using a sanding tool takes less time than using hand-held sandpaper. Plus, it lowers the potential for injuries. The sander will smooth out more bumps and dents, creating a smoother surface. It is a better tool than sandpaper any day, and the individual can complete the entire section of the automobile in less time.

4. Become Friends With Finishing Glaze

Finishing glaze is a must after the paint is finished. It will fill in any scratches and cosmetic damage, reducing visibility of the repairs. The auto owner must follow all instructions for applying the finishing glaze, and they should never over-apply the product. It will fill in the scratches quickly. It's a great product to use if the automobile just sustained minor damages. It's also a faster and more cost-effective choice over sending the vehicle to the auto body repair shop.

5. Use an At-Home Kit to Repair Your Windshield

Small chips and cracks in the windshield don't require the individual to purchase a whole new windshield, and any auto body repairer who claims the owner must isn't being truthful. There are repair kits customized for small chips and cracks. Applying the solution takes just a few minutes, and the individual just follows all instructions on the packaging. Fixing a small crack or chip when it happens prevents further damage and saves the auto owner incredibly.

Automobile owners have several choices with repairing their vehicles. On the road, auto damage could have in a second, and the individual could face hundreds of dollars in repairs. However, they could also save a bundle by completing do-it-yourself projects. The options show the individual how to repair dents, scratches, broken windshields, and repaint their cars. The tasks don't require a license to perform, and any auto owner can do it with ease. Reviewing ways to repair a vehicle without taking it to the shop shows auto owners great repair tips.

