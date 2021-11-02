6-brilliant-ways-to-give-your-car-a-new-look

If you're a car enthusiast, finding new ways to spruce it up may excite you. You see your car as an extension of yourself, and you want it to reflect that. Looking for ways to give your car a fresh look is a good option, especially if you can't afford costly interior, body, or mechanical upgrades. Giving your car a new look is also ideal if you can't afford a new car each time an old look bores you. Below are brilliant ways to give your car a new look.

1. Give it a showroom shine

If you've been with your car for a while, chances are it no longer gleams in the sunlight, and its interior and exterior parts have degraded over time. Consider giving it a fresh coat of paint, especially the ceramic coatings for cars, for a shiny, new look and to protect it from environmental and weather contaminants. A paint job also allows you to hide any scratches and marks your car might have. Alternatively, you can give your vehicle a deep clean for a shiny look and protect its paint.

2. Get new seat covers and car mats

Besides speaking a lot about your personality and sense of style, seat covers and car mats are an excellent way to give your vehicle a new look. They protect your car against dirt, water, and grime that you may bring in, food and drink spillages, and more. Seat covers protect your vehicle against UV rays damage, helping you preserve its original upholstery. Depending on the material you choose, seat covers and floor mats can be custom-made to create desirable aesthetics and enhance the look and feel of your vehicle.

3. Consider LED interior lighting

Buying LED interior lighting for your car can improve the cabin's look besides other benefits. Compared to factory-installed lighting, LED offers a variety of color ranges to choose from for the illumination of your cabin. This gives your car's cabin a bright, sharp, and cleaner look even during the night.

4. Replace headlights and taillights

Replacing your old headlights and taillights with new ones is a great way to give your ride a fresh and sharp look. Besides boosting aesthetics, replacing your lights helps you spot road hazards on time so you can avoid them and keep yourself safe.

5. Tint the car windows

Tinting your windows gives your car a classy cool look while ensuring additional privacy. However, before starting the tinting process, familiarize yourself with window tinting laws within your state to avoid any legal tussles or hefty fines and financial losses.

6. Consider upsizing your wheels and tires

Upsizing your wheels not only gives your car a broader contact area and improved cornering and grip but also gives your vehicle as portier look. A car plus-sizing should also include changes in tire spacers, tire width, insertion depth/ ET, and other suspension aspects. This modification should match the manufacturer's wheel and tire combination sizes for a perfect factory fitment.

Endnote

Giving your vehicle a brand new look not only boosts its appeal but also increases its resale value. Consider using these tips the next time you intend to give your car a fresh look.