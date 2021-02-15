When you buy a car, one of the most important considerations is how it drives. If the drive isn't enjoyable, then why are you buying the car in the first place? There are several things that contribute to how enjoyable a ride is. You want to look for things like heated seats, a large touch display, plenty of legroom, the best struts on your suspension, a powerful engine, and smooth handling. Finding a good combination of these features, along with others, is the key to finding an enjoyable ride.

For those of you out there looking for the best possible ride in your new car, you have plenty of options to choose from. Below are some of the best options to consider heading into 2021. While the cars listed below are certainly not your only options, they are a great place to start your search if your priority is an enjoyable ride.

Porsche Boxster

Rides don't get much better than the one offered by the 2021 Porsche Boxster. This two-seater offers comfortable seats with memory, heating, and ventilation features. Its chassis allows for a perfect driving experience while the engine packs plenty of punch. Inside you'll also find dual-zone automatic climate control and integration capabilities with your smartphone. However, be warned, as the interior can run a little on the small side, so taller buyers beware.

Genesis G80

The G80 is one of Genesis's first attempts at a luxury model and they knocked it out of the park. As you'd expect, the interior is completely upscaled, with an elegantly designed cabin and an easy-to-use dashboard. To make the ride comfortable and enjoyable, you'll find heated and ventilated seats in both the front and back, some ambient interior lighting, and plenty of headroom. Those looking for a luxury car that doesn't have the price tag of the more popular brands could do a lot worse than the G80.

BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 series of 2020 was great, but 2021 makes the ride even more enjoyable. One of the standard inclusions is heated seats, armrests and a steering wheel, great for when you need to drive in cold weather. To make sure your car is warm before you get in it, a remote start also comes included with the standard model now. Finally, as you would expect from a BMW, the seats are very comfortable, perhaps even the most comfortable among all its competitors.

Chevy Corvette

The Chevy Corvette has long been known for its comfort and style. The 2021 model is no different, but the interior design has taken a big step forward. Inside you'll now find some very comfortable leather and a stylish design. What gives this new model an enjoyable ride though is its Magnetic Ride Control suspension, which allows the suspension to change from soft to firm. This used to only be included as a part of other upgrade bundles, but now you can get it as a standalone feature for a much cheaper price.

Kia K900

One of the defining features of the Kia K900 is the Nappa leather upholstery found inside. This leather offers one of the most comfortable rides around and is not available in most of Kia's competitors. On top of this, you get plenty of legroom along with numerous seat adjustments and heated seats, so everyone in the car can find a comfortable position. Finally, the K900 comes with other amenities you'd expect, such as a large touch screen that can connect to your mobile device and a great audio system.

Audi A5

With the Audi A5, you can either get a convertible or coupe body style, which offers seating for four, or you can get the Sportback which seats 5. In either case, the front seats come with a massaging function that is sure to improve your ride comfort. In addition, you can expect a lot of the standard features, such as temperature control, a touchscreen panel for your phone, and a sunroof.

Get a Car That You Love to Drive

Don't waste your money buying a car that isn't fun to drive. You deserve to have fun in your car every time you take it out. If the cars listed above are too expensive for you, don't fret. There are plenty of enjoyable rides out there at all price points. However, by exploring the cars above, you can get a better sense of what contributes to an enjoyable ride and look for those features in whatever car you end up getting.

