6-crucial-car-safety-tips-to-keep-your-child-safe

With 12 children under the age of 10 being injured or dying every day due to car accidents, ensuring your child's safety is of utmost importance. Read on for six tips for keeping your child safe in the car.

1. Install proper car seats and restraints

The first step to ensuring that your child is safe while driving is fitting a proper child car seat, restraints, or boosters from Diono. To choose the right car seat for your child, consider their height, age, and weight. You should also ensure that you select a car seat that fits your car, is easy to operate, and one with quality safety restraint.

2. Have your child buckle up

Safety belts are crucial in keeping passengers, including children, from severe injuries or death during an accident. For this reason, you should have your child buckle up before you start moving, no matter how short the trip is. To ensure that your child makes buckling up a habit whenever they get into a car, you should explain to the older kids the importance of wearing a seatbelt and set an example by always using yours. This will protect your child from being thrown onto the windscreen whenever you press the emergency brakes or when driving on a bumpy road.

3. Don't leave children alone in the car

Did you know that approximately 37 children die each year due to heatstroke? Leaving your child unattended in the car exposes them to severe danger, including heatstroke. Heatstroke is caused by increased temperatures inside a car, especially when there is no airflow. Your child could also set the car in motion or change the gear if the car is left running, leading to severe accidents. As such, you should never leave your child in a car, no matter how long you will be gone.

4. Kids should not eat in the car

Often, the easiest way to keep your child from distracting you while you drive is by giving them snacks to munch on. However, eating while moving could result in choking, and you may not notice until it is too late, especially if your child is rear-facing. Instead of using snacks to distract your child as you drive, invest in quality toys for entertainment.

5. Activate safety locks

Ensure that you activate the child safety locks on your vehicle to keep your kid from opening the doors when on standstill or moving.

6. Keep your child from playing near parked cars

Young children can hardly tell the difference between a parked vehicle or a car that is about to back up. A car's parking brakes may also malfunction, or you may fail to notice a child who's innocently playing near a vehicle, which could result in fatal accidents. As such, you should never allow your child to play around parked vehicles.

Endnote

Do not let your child be a car accident statistic. Avoid providing snacks or leaving children unattended in the car, keep them from playing in the parking areas, have them buckle up, and choose appropriate seats to ensure your kid's safety.