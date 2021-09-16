A car accident can be an overwhelming experience, especially when the injuries and damage to the car are extensive. However, how you respond right after the accident can determine if you worsen the situation or protect your rights.

Knowing the mistakes to avoid is equally important as knowing what to do after an accident. Your odds of receiving your due compensations for the loss suffered go up when you avoid making these eight mistakes after the car crash.

1. Not contacting your insurance company and attorney

After an accident, it is your obligation to notify your insurer immediately the crash happens, failure to which you will be in contractual breach. Notifying the insurance company does not mean you have to disclose all the details. Talk to an attorney about your car accident to guide you on the information you should share with the insurer.

2. Failing to call the police

Whether the accident results in extensive or minor injury and damage, a police report is necessary. It details valuable clues and assessment details about the accident that can be invaluable when settling your insurance claim. Make sure you take the officer's details and correct any errors that the officer may have made in the report while the details are still fresh in your mind.

3. Leaving the accident scene

Never leave an accident scene that resulted in an injury or property damage, as it is an offense that can result in being criminally charged. The vehicle's post-collision resting positions help the investigating officers determine the drivers' collision mechanics and apportion fault.

4. Admitting fault

Remember that you should never wwwit to fault in a car accident or feel the urge to apologize to the other driver. An innocuous apology can be seen as an implication of responsibility and jeopardize your right to compensation. Please leave it to the jury to determine the party at fault.

5. Failing to document the accident scene

As much as the accident leaves you in shock, recording details about the scene and damage caused is very critical. The evidence will protect you from any fabricated allegation that the at-fault driver or insurance adjuster may try to make against you. Take photos and videos of everything like injuries suffered, other driver's personal and vehicle details and damages.

6. Declining medical care or ignoring doctor's advice

If you get injured in an accident, whether the injuries are severe or mild, make sure you seek medical attention immediately. Some severe injuries from the accident may take longer to manifest, yet have life-long consequences, which medical intervention can sort out.

Follow the doctor's advice to the latter, attend your appointments without fail, and document all the medical reports and expenses from the treatment. You do not want to jeopardize your personal accident compensation from the insurance company.

7. Stretching the truth or withholding details

After a crash, you should disclose all details surrounding the accident to the police without withholding or exaggerating anything. This information is compiled into a police report that legal counsel looks into whendetermining liability for the accident. Describe everything from what you saw, heard, or felt. The same applies when detailing your injuries to the paramedics that respond to the accident. The medical paper trail is essential for your personal injury lawsuit.

Endnote

Car accidents come with a lot of physical, mental, and financial turmoil. In all that confusion, it is easy to make mistakes that might put your rights at risk. Engaging a personal accident attorney takes some pressure off, allowing you to concentrate on the healing while the attorney fights for your compensation rights.