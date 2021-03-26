Nowadays, it's so much easier to become a car owner than it has been many years back. There are many options from more affordable ones, to high class luxury cars. Second hand cars are also getting better, quality-wise. People seem to have more purchasing power, through better financing options. These are only some of the factors that bring in more people toward owning a car.

But, remember that this is a tough responsibility to have. As you enjoy the comforts of your own vehicle, there are certain obligations you should regularly meet. Therefore, it's important to get to know some of the most important terms, parts, and documents like an extended auto warranty, relating to car ownership. That way, you can be a good and responsible owner.

Whether you're a seasoned car owner or a newbie, there are essential things you should always know about. This article enumerates some of these below:

1. Get Yourself Acquainted With The Engine Oil

The car's engine oil is more than just a lubricant to ensure proper combustion. It performs many other essential functions so that your car can run smoothly and safely. These include cleaning and cooling of the engine. These are very important, or your engine won't function efficiently.

Fortunately, for newer car models, there's now a dashboard light indicator feature that'll turn on whenever it can sense a particular problem with your engine oil. If you're the owner of an older model, however, it's important that you get acquainted with the engine oil, for starters.

To stay safe all the time, whenever your engine oil needs replacement, choose the one that's recommended by the manufacturer. This can help you avoid further problems in the long run.

2. Always Be Prompt With Regular Car Maintenance

The car is a machine, so it's expected that, eventually, it will begin to function less efficiently. For you to avoid unpleasant surprises with your car, it's very important that you're prompt with its car maintenance.

Even if your car is brand new, this is necessary. The key timeframe is, at least, once every six months. It's expensive, but it's worth it.

A regular car maintenance will typically cover the following:

Inspecting and maintaining tires;

Checking the air filter;

Draining and changing the engine oil;

Inspecting the other car fluids;

Testing all of the car lights.

3. Replacing The Tires

One of the basics that car owners will also need to learn how to do is to replace tires, and then remember to replace the spare tire.

Should your tire run flat, cars automatically come with one spare. But, this is useless if you don't even know how to replace it. Going even further, always remember never to let your car run on the spare tire at all. Once you have access to your auto repair shop, have the flat tire fixed and then return the spare tire back to where it belongs in your car's compartment.

Make sure that your spare tire is also in good shape all the time. Once you've started using it, you should keep it free from cracks or bulges.

4. Have An Emergency And Roadside Kit

Apart from your spare tire, it's helpful if car owners will also keep an emergency and roadside kit with them, particularly for long drives.

As accidents can happen any time and when you least expect them to, cars can also break down unexpectedly. It's important for you to be prepared for this.

Your emergency and roadside kit should contain the following:

First aid kit;

Reflective warning triangles;

Flash light;

Tow rope.

5. Mind Your Wiper

Your car's wiper may be a minimal part of your car, but it's also one of the most important. If you start to notice that the wiper is no longer as efficient, particularly on heavy rain days, then you need to give it some care too. When driving, your visibility should always be unobstructed to avoid untoward accidents.

There are two important parts in your wiper:

The wiper fluid. This is responsible for keeping your windshield free from grime. Remember that this is very poisonous, so be extra careful. If you're unsure which one it is, leave the job to your trusted mechanic instead.

This is responsible for keeping your windshield free from grime. Remember that this is very poisonous, so be extra careful. If you're unsure which one it is, leave the job to your trusted mechanic instead. The windshield wipers. Apart from the wiper fluid, you'll also need to have a fresh set of windshield wipers regularly. The windshield wiper blades are easy to replace, so this is something you can do by yourself.

6. Get To Know The Other Vehicle Fluids

While the engine oil is one of the most important fluids in your car, this isn't the only one you've got to pay attention to. There are other vehicle fluids that are just as important, such as:

Engine oil;

Windshield washer fluid;

Coolant;

Brake fluid;

Power steering fluid.

7. Monitor Your Brakes

Don't neglect monitoring your brakes. If you're the one regularly driving the car, you can immediately sense it if there's anything that feels strange or different with your car's brakes. You have to monitor this regularly because they're one of the biggest safety concerns.

Just imagine what would happen if suddenly your brakes stopped working because you failed to give it the attention it needs.

To say the least, your car's brakes can often spell the difference between life and death in some accidents.

8. Check Your Tire Pressures Regularly

Different vehicles have their own tire pressure requirement which must be regularly monitored. Get to know yours so that you can determine when your car is low on pressure and how much pressure you've got to add.

Your car's performance isn't solely dependent on the engine. Ultimately, it's the tires that hold your vehicle's weight smoothly on the road. So, it always has to be in a perfectly functioning condition.

Car tires can be very expensive, so if you want to maintain and increase its lifespan, you have to maintain the right tire pressure.

Conclusion

Beyond the thrill of owning a car lies the dirty job that goes along with repair, maintenance, and keeping the car in check. Remember that having your own car isn't just about the comfort. As the owner, it's also your responsibility to ensure that the car is safe when on the road. While this doesn't mean becoming a car expert overnight, there's the need to, at least, come to terms with the essentials. You can start with those that have just been enumerated.