A Complete Guide to Buying Air Filters for Your Vehicle

Car air filters are made with different grades of filtration material depending on your car's make, model, and year. It means not all car air filters are compatible with each vehicle. Check your owner's manual or the manufacturer's website to determine which type of replacement filter your car uses.

If your owner's manual doesn't list the air filter type, check out this article for an easy way to identify the filters.

Many car owners are tempted to buy cheap aftermarket filters because they are more affordable than OEM (original equipment manufacturer) filters. But if you drive a vehicle that requires a specific type of air filter, buying cheaper aftermarket ones might not be such a good idea. They don't provide the same level of performance and can even damage your car in the long run.

What to Look for in a Replacement Air Filter?

Car air filters help remove airborne particles from the air that passes through your engine's intake manifold. They help reduce pollution and ensures the optimum performance of fuel injection systems and other sensors. How well an air filter performs depends on the grade of filtration material used and how often it is replaced or maintained.

If you're switching out or cleaning your car's air filter more often, it can be a sign of a hidden problem with the airflow system of the vehicle. It is recommended that you take your car to a service centre and have it checked if this is what you're experiencing.

While replacement air filters vary in construction depending on the car model and model year, they all have the same essential components: air filter housing, o-rings, and a reusable or disposable filter element.

Filter Performance Ratings

Just like your car, air filters come in different grades and performance levels. When browsing for an air filter, look for one with a minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) of eight as this means it can catch as much as 85% of airborne particles as small as one micron inside the engine intake manifold.

Filter Maintenance

If you want to extend the durability of your car's air filter, make sure you change it regularly. If it's too dirty, replace it! Once every year, or 12000 miles, is usually the standard interval most car owners set for changing their air filters. However, if you frequently drive on busy roads and often go through dusty environments, you might have to change the filter more frequently.

To ensure you buy the right replacement filter, check your owner's manual or contact your car dealership for recommendations on how often you should change it. You can also contact an auto shop when you need to check whether they carry your air filter.

You can also determine if your air filter needs changing by looking at it yourself. If it looks too dirty to clean, replace it with a new one. Otherwise, just give it a thorough cleaning and reinstall.

Do's and Don'ts When Replacing Your Car Air Filter

Make sure you follow these rules when replacing your car air filter to ensure a good flow of clean air into the bottom end:

Do check your owner's manual or manufacturer's website for the proper type of replacement filter for your vehicle.

Do buy the appropriate replacement filter for your vehicle.

Don't use cheap aftermarket filters for your car's air intake manifold. Not only are they bad quality, but some aren't even compatible with your vehicle!

Only use air filters from trusted services to have complete peace of mind.

Off-Road Vs. OE Air Filters For Your Vehicle

Replacing your car's air filter is not just about prolonging its service life or improving fuel efficiency; it is also about making sure you get accurate readings from your car's sensors so that your engine can deliver optimum performance.

Air filters for off-road vehicles are very different from OEM air filters, so it's essential to get the right one if you drive a car with requirements for specific aftermarket car air filter brands/models.

