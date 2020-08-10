The all-new e-208, PEUGEOT's first, new generation full electric vehicle, continues its award-winning run, taking home the ‘Electric Small Car of the Year' award at the inaugural What Car? Electric Car Awards. The all-new PEUGEOT 208 and e-208 was named the ‘European Car of the Year' earlier this year.

The What Car? a panel of expert judges was impressed by PEUGEOT's unique philosophy of ‘choose your PEUGEOT, choose your powertrain', which allows buyers to choose between the full electric all-new e-208, or the petrol and diesel variants of all-new 208, with no compromise in practicality, specification or capability.

PEUGEOT's "eye-catching" interior in the all-new e-208 Allure Trim also scored high with the What Car? judges. The panel praised the new interior with PEUGEOT's latest 3D i-Cockpit® for both its looks and suite of technology and driver safety features. PEUGEOT's supple suspension and practical real-world range also scored highly.

The all-new PEUGEOT e-208 comes with an electric 50kWh, 136hp powertrain that's capable of up to 217 miles of range (WLTP) from a single charge. It supports rapid charging of up to 100kW, reaching 80% charge in as little as 30 minutes.