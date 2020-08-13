BMW of North America and ALPINA is proud to announce that the new BMW ALPINA XB7 Sports Activity Vehicle® has begun series production at BMW's Spartanburg, SC factory and that the XB7 "Build Your Own" configurator is now fully functional at BMWUSA.com. Incidentally, dealer and customer orders for the XB7 model have already satisfied available production capacity through the balance of the calendar year 2020.

The BMWUSA.com site now features a fully functional ALPINA XB7 configurator for consumers to build examples of the 612-horsepower SAV in available colors, trims, and equipment configurations, complete with functionality to save and share example builds and to search dealer inventory for similar matches. Traditional exterior colors ALPINA Blue Metallic and ALPINA Green Metallic will become available at later dates. Returning ALPINA customers will be eager to view the newest ALPINA wood interior trim, called Walnut Nature Anthracite (Black). An open-pore design with "floating" ALPINA logo affixed, optional Walnut Nature Anthracite joins standard ALPINA Myrtle wood trim and available ALPINA Piano Black trim, both of which were already available on ALPINA models offered in North America including the 2021 ALPINA B7 Sedan (0-60mph in 3.5 seconds, top speed up to 205mph). Additionally, US customers can view wheel and tire choices for the XB7, which begin with 21-inch ALPINA DYNAMIC light-alloy wheels with Run-Flat Summer or Run-Flat All-Season tires, and massive new 23-inch ALPINA CLASSIC forged-alloy wheels that save 28 pounds of unsprung mass and include bespoke-compound Pirelli P-ZERO "ALP" non-run-flat summer tires. A compact spare is available as an option.

More than enough orders from US and Canadian dealers for the ALPINA XB7 have been received to keep the production line and ALPINA final assembly workshop busy past the end of 2020. News of the first-ever XB7 was received enthusiastically by North American dealers and customers, who began placing orders for the model after its mid-May announcement. With global sales of ultra-exclusive ALPINA models stable at just under 2,000 units annually, spotting an ALPINA model on the road anywhere in the world is perhaps only 25 percent as likely as seeing a Rolls-Royce motor car! As with any ALPINA model sold through BMW of North America, US-based BMW dealers may continue placing orders for the XB7 and will be advised regularly with lead-time estimates for production.

The hand-finished ALPINA XB7, with seating for up to seven, is the first full-size BMW SAV to receive the refined ALPINA performance luxury treatment and follows the mid-size ALPINA SAV models including the ultra-high-performance diesel XD3 model and XD4 Sports Activity Coupe (neither offered in North America). The XB7, which started production in August for September deliveries in the US market, is based on the BMW X7 and advances the merits of that model with power, handling, and aesthetic details are taken to previously unseen levels of development. A small galaxy of unique ALPINA parts ensures that the ALPINA XB7 specifications include a 0-60mph dash in 4.0 seconds, a top speed of up to 180mph, handling and braking to match the power, and a look and feel signature to ALPINA, with the attention to detail clients of the boutique automaker have come to expect since 1965.

The BMW ALPINA XB7 is eligible for the Performance Center Delivery experience at the BMW Performance Driving School in Spartanburg, SC.