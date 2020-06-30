The all-new, completely redesigned 2020 Ford Explorer is now on the market. The latest generation Ford Explorer made its debut not long ago and the rollout of the multinational automaker's prized vehicle certainly made a good impression. The car is now being shipped to dealers and additional quality inspections are carried out to make sure that the automobiles provide customers high quality. Ford is in the hot seat once again and this doesn't really come as a surprise. So, you're thinking about investing in a 2020 Ford Explorer. You couldn't have made a better decision. The four-dour SUV offers a great deal of space, it's capable of towing more weight, not to mention the higher seating position. Buying a car is one of the most important investments that you're going to make in this lifetime, so make sure that the Ford Explorer is the right fit for you. Please keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about the 2020 Ford Explorer.

It's fun to drive

The 2020 Ford Explorer is best suited for on-road and off-road adventures. Driving is incredibly entertaining, hard as that may be to believe. The manufacturer has made the transition to the rear-wheel-drive architecture, in which the engine is between or behind the rear wheel. It's about time that Ford returned to the RWD. The automobile offers more power and better towing. They didn't use to be a big deal until now. Explorer owners want something usable on the roads. The sixth-generation Ford Explorer lives up to their expectations.

Some of the advantages of driving an age-old technology car include but aren't limited to enhanced acceleration, elimination of torque steer, and better handling. What is more, braking feels smooth and responsive. The 3.o-liter EcoBoost V6 engine also makes the 2020 Ford Explorer fun to drive. The ride is genuinely quick, so we can't talk about a lack of horsepower. It offers a legendary 400 horsepower. As far as the engine is concerned, it will last for as long as possible without significant maintenance.

The cargo space is a plus

There's enough space, so you can accommodate everything from groceries to supplies for outdoor camping activities. As with many SUVs, you can fit in just about anything. The cargo space behind the rear seats is 18.2 cubic feet. The Explorer has always been roomy and comfortable, but the latest generation takes things to a completely different level. It's the most spacious one in the 2020 lineup. There's space for hauling people and stuff. Just imagine for a second all the items you can place inside. The numbers don't lie, so you don't actually need to see the SUV to convince yourself that it's generous in terms of space.

Ford Co-Pilot 360 helps you stay safe

Ford has designed an entire package of advanced driver assistance systems, which are meant to help people in this crowded and distracted world. We're talking about automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, lane keeping system, blind spot information system, rear backup camera, and auto high beam lighting. Automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection has become the new standard in all new passenger cars. If the driver doesn't take corrective action and an accident is imminent, the brakes will apply automatically.

Not only is the Ford Co-Pilot 360 impressive, but also it gives you more confidence when you're behind the wheel. You're able to beat the nerves thanks to this driving aid. The advanced driver assistance technologies minimize and even eliminate the chances of getting involved in an accident. The 2020 Ford Explorer helps you become a better driver and it makes the roads safer for the rest of the traffic participants. The multinational automaker should be applauded for this incredible effort. Not all automobiles have driver assist features.

Even better fuel economy

The 2020 Ford Explorer offers pretty good fuel economy for an SUV. You can save a great when it comes down to fuel costs because you've got one of the most efficient rides ever made. The hybrid variant features an added battery and electric powertrain components. The great news is that the Explorer doesn't compromise on capability and interior space. The hybrid option offers a fresh breath of air. If you'd like to know the exact 2020 Ford Explorer gas mileage, here you go: 21 mpg city, 28 highway. The sixth-generation Ford is the perfect combination of fuel efficiency and smart design.

The Hybrid is more energetic as compared to other models from the 2020 line, meaning that you get better economy and urge. The drive is great, to say the least. It doesn't even feel like driving. Over the course of several years of ownership, the difference will be noticeable in your gas bill. Basically, you'll be paying a lot less than you're paying now. When the vehicle is paid off, you'll be doing fine. But it's not only a question of money. Don't forget that the ozone layer is rapidly deteriorating and fuel-efficient cars tend to be kinder to the environment. If you find yourself thinking about issues such as global warming, the Hybrid is the right car for you.

It's an excellent pick for families

A Prius won't be able to accommodate your family, but the 2020 Ford Explorer will. As mentioned earlier, the latest generation Ford Explorer comes with significant changes and the outcome is an improved automobile. The interior is inviting and makes all passengers feel comfy. There are numerous cup holders and juice holders. And let's not forget about the iPad/tablet holder. Gone are the days when singing in the car used to be the only distraction. You and your loved ones can have a great time and it's not even necessary to take out the radio to make room for the iPad/tablet.

Last but not least, the 2020 Ford Explorer will be with your family for a long time to come. Kids have the tendency to test the surrounding environment, which is why it's important to have a durable ride. What you need to know about the Explorer is that it can withstand spills, muddy boots, and basically anything the children throw at the car. As the owner, it's your responsibility to keep the vehicle clean and take good care of it.