Certain motoring manufacturers have a habit of naming their vehicles in obscure, arcane ways. Audi is among the most notorious offenders, here – each of their cars comes with a letter and number combination that provides information about what the car has been designed to do. But what does it all mean? Let's see if we can explain some of the various categories of Audi available.

A

Most of Audi's popular cars fall under the A bracket. There's the A1, which is the company's compact supermini option; there's the A3, which is the jack-of-all-trades answer to the Focus and the Golf; and there's the A4, which is a more expansive saloon option. The range goes all the way up to 8, which is the company's impressive executive option – but there's been no A2 since 2005.

Q

Audi's SUVs are all given the Q moniker. These range from the Q3 to the flagship Q7. Interestingly, many members of the Q range are also available in S and RS versions (though the branding on the rear of the vehicle remains the same). Let's take a look at those cars now.

S

All Audi S cars come with quad exhausts, and they're slightly more powerful than their counterparts in the A range. Chassis-wise, however, you'll find that they're broadly equivalent to their less-powerful cousins. Sportier versions of the Q range are given the SQ label.

The S range is not to be confused with the ‘s-line' designation which Audi appends to certain models, identifying them as slightly sportier.

RS

RS, in this case, stands for racing sport, which should give you an idea as to the priorities of these vehicles. They're created in an entirely separate facility to the rest of the Audi line-up; they're built to exacting standards, and carry a price-tag to match.

TFSIe

Audi's plug-in hybrid models carry the TFSIe badge. They contain both a turbocharged fossil-fuel engine, and a lithium-ion-powered electric one. They're a great option for motorists who'd like to go a little bit greener, but who can't commit to the fully-electric e-Tron. You'll find hybrid versions available for top-end As and Qs.

Standalone Models

To make matters even more confusing, there are models of Audi that don't fit into any of the main lines. Included here are the TT and the R8 (both sportier two-door models) and the E-tron (the company's first foray into the world of the EV).