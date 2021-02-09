Automobili Lamborghini responded to a year marked by the great challenges of the global pandemic, with enormous energy and determination. The company delivered 7,430 cars worldwide in 2020, a decrease of only 9% compared to the previous year. The slight drop is clearly attributable to the 70-day production shutdown in the spring, in compliance with Italian government directives and to protect the health of workers during the first emergency phase. In contrast, the second six months saw record sales figures, resulting in the best half-year for deliveries-to-customers in the company's history.

The United States was confirmed as the top market with 2,224 cars, followed by Germany (607), mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau (604), Japan (600), the United Kingdom (517) and Italy (347). The two countries with the highest growth were South Korea (303 units, + 75%) and Germany (607 units, +8%). The Urus SUV, which last year set a production record of 10,000 units, was the most successful model with 4,391 cars delivered. Both the super sports car lines made a significant contribution to global volumes: the V10 Huracán recorded growing numbers with 2,193 cars sold (+3%), alongside 846 V12 Aventador units delivered worldwide.

The new 2021 year gets off to a positive start with a robust order portfolio: so much so that more than half 2021's planned production has already been assigned.

Stephan Winkelmann, President and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, commented: "The 2020 results are a clear demonstration of the excellent work that, despite the difficulties of a year of global challenges, was carried out by the entire Lamborghini team with enormous dedication and a spirit of resilience. It is a great honor for me to again be part of our future: the sense of community felt so strongly during the past year, along with the values of social responsibility and the drive toward innovation that has always distinguished Lamborghini, will be the basis for confronting a challenging 2021, with the aim of consolidating the product range, seeking new business prospects, and further strengthening the brand."

2020 in brief: from the launch of six new products to a leadership change

The Covid-19 emergency period led Lamborghini to a 70-day production shutdown from March to May, during which Lamborghini reacted promptly by converting some of its departments to produce medical masks and visors for the Sant'Orsola Hospital in Bologna, as well as collaborating with SIARE Engineering International Group for the co-engineering and production of lung simulators.

Throughout the year, Lamborghini realized a continuing program of new product launches: six in twelve months.

In January the coupé version of the new Huracán EVO Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) was presented. In May, Lamborghini was the first automotive brand to make use of augmented reality for the debut of the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, the open-air version of its rear-wheel-drive V10 model. July brought another open-air car, but in a very limited series of only 19 units: the Sián Roadster, the first open-air Lamborghini featuring ground-breaking hybrid technology based on the company's iconic V12 engine. Next came the Essenza SCV12, a track-only hypercar in a limited edition of 40, engineered by Lamborghini Squadra Corse and designed by Lamborghini Centro Stile; and the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata - inspired by the Huracán Super Trofeo EVO and GT3 EVO racing cars and homologated for road use. Finally, at the end of the year, the SC20 was unveiled: a unique specimen of open-top track car type-approved for road use, developed by Lamborghini's motorsport department and designed by the Centro Stile.

The month of December was marked by the change of leadership: as of 1 December 2020, Stephan Winkelmann is the new President and CEO, succeeding Stefano Domenicali while maintaining the presidency of Bugatti.