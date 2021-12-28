automotive-tech-essential-life-saving-car-technologies-in-use-today

Western society has evolved to a point where most people who live and work within their communities rely heavily on their vehicles. But motor vehicles are actually one of the more deadly modes of transportation, as well as being the most common form of travel today.

Over 1.35 million people lose their lives on the road each year. To put this in better perspective, this is the equivalent of approximately 3,700 people each day.

Fortunately, our automotive industries have made major improvements in safety technology over the years. And though a lot of new, safer technology is still being tested, there are several safety elements in use today that are helping to save lives.

In the following post, we'll explore a few of the life-saving technologies being used in motor vehicles as of 2021.

Lane Departure Alerts

One of the more recent developments in automotive tech is the implementation of lane departure warning systems.

Though not all vehicle models have this feature installed, it's proven to be an effective tool for mitigating the risk of automotive collisions, or of veering into other lanes when distracted.

Most lane departure warning systems utilize an electrical signal that vibrates the driver's seat, or an audible alert will sound. In some advanced or luxury vehicle models, voice commands will alert you to the lane departure.

At the end of the day, anyone who has driven a vehicle for any length of time has experienced the heart-pounding sensation of drifting out of the lane when not paying attention. And this latest technology has proven to be useful in numerous models since being implemented.

Seat Belt Alerts

We've all heard that incessant "dinging" when you hop into the car and begin to drive off without securing your seat belt. And though this is a huge annoyance for most drivers across the world, this is one technology that actually saves lives.

Most motorists don't understand the raw physics of driving at high speeds until it's too late. But the fact is, even though you don't feel like your body is in motion, your body is going the same speed as the car you're driving.

This means that as you hit the gas and approach 70 miles per hour, your body is going at the same speed. And any unfortunate automobile collision at this speed can cause significant injury; while those damages can be recouped by an experienced accident lawyer, it's best to avoid the potential for injury altogether by simply fastening your seat belt.

Seat belts have been around for a while, but some drivers simply don't think to secure them especially if in a rush. As such, a seat belt alert system might be annoying, but it's annoying enough to make you wear it and possibly save your life.

Radar Cruise Control

There's nothing nicer than taking a long road trip and finally getting away from traffic, putting on cruise control, and relaxing your legs. The only problem is, you have to brake or stop yourself once the cruise control is engaged.

Anyone who has ever used cruise control knows how aggravating it can be to have to brake or slow down right after you put the vehicle on cruise control. But this is where radar cruise control comes in.

Radar cruise control will adjust your speed if it detects a vehicle in front of you. This way if you're not paying attention, the car will remain alert and adjust the speed, then reaccelerate when the lane is clear again.

It should be noted that this type of technology is only available on a few vehicle models as of 2021, but other developments with this tech also involve the use of telematics and AI. And future technologies will be eventually integrated which will allow vehicles to "talk" to one another in order to keep safe proximity.

Our vehicles are becoming safer and smarter through the developments of high-end technology. And as more and more people rely on their vehicles for work and getting from place to place, you can expect more safety features to be implemented going forward.