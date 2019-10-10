Win a $5k Shopping Spree on ExtremeTerrain.com | Sponsored by Axial

PAOLI, Pa. (October 9th, 2019) – Attention Wrangler and Tacoma owners: here is your chance to win a $5,000 parts spree on ExtremeTerrain.com (XT). Sponsored by Axial, manufacturer of off-road LED lighting, the Axial $5,000 giveaway will award one finalist with $5K to spend on XT's site. Even though Axial is exclusive to XT and known for LED lighting, the winner can select products from any category on XT's site including: Tacoma Grills, Jeep Wheels, and Jeep Seat Covers.

To maximize your chances of taking home the grand prize, enter daily on your respective vehicle's Axial brand page until 12/31/2019—no purchase necessary. One finalist will be selected on or around 1/7/2020, see official rules for complete details and restrictions.

Wrangler Owners Enter Here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/axial-jeep-wrangler-parts.html

Tacoma Owners Enter Here: https://www.extremeterrain.com/axial-tacoma-parts.html

___________________________________________________________________________________________

About ExtremeTerrain

ExtremeTerrain.com is a leader in aftermarket Jeep Wrangler, Toyota Tacoma and Tundra parts and accessories. Located just outside Philadelphia, PA, ExtremeTerrain provides Wrangler, Tacoma, and Tundra owners with fast shipping and enthusiast-level, award winning service, while also ensuring the conservation and protection of off-road trails. Visit http://www.extremeterrain.com.