2017 Mustang GT Gets 600+HP Supercharger, Air Suspension, and GT350 Exterior

PAOLI, Pa. (March 4th, 2020) — In this episode of AmericanMuscle's (AM) Hot Lap YouTube series, Justin Dugan grabs the keys to AM employee Kylen's 2017 Mustang GT for a Mustang build that includes #allthemods. Early in the video, Kylen's S550 enters AM's video studio with some nice day two mods, including some Steeda lowering springs and a Corsa Xtreme exhaust. After stockpiling a massive collection of Mustang parts, Justin launches Kylen's build into action, with the help of his master technician Tony, to build an S550 with appearance and performance in mind.

Parts Featured in this video: MP Concepts GT350 Style Front Bumper, Ford Rear Bumper Cover, Roush Rear Bumper Valance, Axial Switchback Turn Signal Conversion Kit, Air Lift Performance 4-Way Manual Complete Air Suspension Kit, Kooks 2 in. Long Tube Green Catted Headers, & JLT V3.0 Black Oil Separator; Passenger Side.

Watch it here: https://www.americanmuscle.com/hotlap-march-2020.html

