barricade-off-road-unveils-new-sponsorship-program

Off-road parts provider, Barricade Off-Road, launches a new sponsorship program aimed at collaborating with "true off-road enthusiasts who live and breathe Jeeps & trucks." Barricade will provide free and/or deeply discounted products, tools, and other perks to support participants as they create epic builds, attend car shows/meetups, and share exclusive content with their followers. Participants can choose to be a CORE team sponsor or an ELITE team sponsor, each with its own requirements and benefits as outlined on the program's web page.

Barricade Off-Road designs and manufactures high-quality parts with incredible styling that stands out on or off the trail. Jeep YJ, TJ and JK owners will find a wide range of dependable exterior products from bull bars to bumpers, light bars, round adventure mirrors, and more. Barricade's F-150 parts line includes sturdy winches with rubberized remotes, as well as protective bull bars, rugged-looking brush guards, and side bars. New products are released regularly, providing Jeep and truck owners with additional options for customizing their rig at a mid-range price point, without sacrificing style or dependability.

Potential brand ambassadors must be based in the United States and agree to promote the sponsored products in a positive manner consistent with Barricade Off-Road's brand. An outline of the requirements and benefits of each partnership tier are found on Barricade's sponsorship page, along with the official agreement and online application form.