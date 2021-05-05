Athletes from the National Basketball Association are known for their flamboyant behavior and luxurious lifestyle. Some of the successful players have multi-million dollar contracts which enable them to spend a lot of money on their driving park.

Buying an expensive car is not the best financial advice that you'd ever get, since they depreciate a lot, but it is a dream come true for true petrol heads.

In today's article, we will highlight some of the best cars that are owned by NBA stars.

Bugatti Veyron – Derrick Rose

Obviously, the number one on our list is Derrick and his impressive Bugatti Veyron. This is the ultimate supercar that many people are jealous of.

This car is truly one of a kind with an 8.0-liter turbo quad W-16 that comes with 1001 horsepower that costs a serious penny. So, if you have around $1.7 million laying around, this will be the perfect show-off car for you.

Lamborghini Aventador Roadster – LeBron James

LeBron James or King James is one of the most successful players in NBA history. He had a spectacular career playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat, and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Huge contracts for endorsements and many business partnerships over the years helped him reach $500 million net worth, which allows him to buy whatever he wants. No wonder he has one of the most impressive car collections in the league.

Among his huge collection of vehicles like a Ferrari 599, Mercedes G class, he owns a Lamborghini Aventador Roadster. The car has a massive 6.5-liter V12 engine and goes from 0-62mph in less than three seconds. This explains the enormous price tag of $460,000.

He probably decided to get the roadster version just because he has trouble fitting in that low car.

Ferrari 458 Spider – John Wall

John Wall is also part of the list and he owns a couple of expensive vehicles that he loves to show them off. Among his car collection, we are interested in one car that stands out. It is the Ferrari 458 Spider, which is one of Ferrari's best sellers since it has incredible performance.

This car is very popular among celebrities and many people own this car like Jeremy Clarkson, Kyle Jenner, Rick ross, and many others.

The Ferrari 458 is one of the best performing cars on track and it can reach from 0-60mph in under 3 seconds. This isn't that important since none of the NBA stars will use this car on a race track.

Ferrari F12 Berlinetta - Dwayne Wade

When TwinSpires was ranking the top 5 greatest shooting guards of all time Dwayne Wade made number 3.

Besides his career records, the NBA professional player has a very interesting car in his collection. Among many others, he owns a Ferrari F12 Berlinetta which is Ferrari's first attempt to make a supercar hatchback. The car looks amazing, especially in that traditional red color that Dwayne owns.

The F12 monster costs around $320,000 and has a massive 6.3 V-12 engine and packs an incredible 730 horsepower. The best thing about the F12 is that the engine is in the front of the car, which leaves up space for extra seats in the back and room for your travel bags in the trunk.

With that being said, it is still a fast-performing car that can reach from 0-62mph in 3.1 seconds.

Mercedes Benz SLS AMG – Kevin Durant

The next one on our list is Kevin Durant and his impressive Mercedes SLS with gull-wing doors. This is probably the most beautiful and striking car in Mercedes's Benz portfolio and a perfect fit for NBA stars that have money to spare since the price of this car ranges from $270,000 to $525,000.

This is no problem for Kevin Durant since he had an impressive NBA career winning two NBA championships, two Finals MVP awards, and two NBA All-Star MVP awards.

Apart from the great design of the Mercedes SLS AMG, the car packs incredible power under the hood. It has a 6.2-liter V8 engine, which is one of the last big engines in Mercedes's portfolio, with a 7-speed dual-clutch transition and a 0-62mph in just 3.8 seconds.