With nearly 270 million cars registered in the U.S., it's not surprising that there are more than 16,000 accidents every day. However, technological innovations are making our roads safer than ever before. Of course, you'll need to ensure you're using the right in-car tech if you want to optimize your safety. To get started, take a look at the best tech to help you avoid a car accident now:

1. Emergency Auto-Brake

Fully autonomous vehicles might still be years away, but more than 54 million vehicles worldwide are expected to have some form of autonomy by 2024. Emergency auto-braking is just one example of how autonomous features can make you safer on the road.

Lasers, cameras, and/or radars are used as forward-facing sensors to detect when the vehicle is approaching an object. If the car gets too close to an object, the emergency brake will automatically deploy, stopping the vehicle and preventing a collision.

2. Electronic Stability Control

Most new vehicles have some form of electronic stability control (ESC) but technological advances are improving their performance. If your vehicle begins to sway or skid, an ESC system recognizes the movement and steps in to put the car back on course. By doing so, electronic stability control can successfully prevent rollovers, improving cornering and help you to stay in control of your vehicle.

3. Head-Up Display

You won't find them in many vehicles just yet, but head-up displays are set to be a major in-car safety feature in upcoming years. Instead of having critical information, such as your speed or sat-nav directions, on the dashboard or on a digital screen, this data will be displayed on the windscreen itself, within your field of vision as you're driving. This means you won't have to look away from the road to access data as you're driving. As a result, you'll be more aware and able to respond to hazards on the road, thus reducing the risk of accidents occurring.

4. Fatigue Monitoring

Driving when you're tired can be as dangerous as driving when you're under the influence of alcohol, which is why fatigue monitoring is set to be an important way of preventing car accidents. In-car tech monitors your driving performance, as well as scanning your face, to detect signs of tiredness or fatigue. If the system picks up on signs of fatigue, it will issue a warning that gives you an opportunity to pull over safely to rest or switch drivers.

Taking Action If You're Hurt on the Road

While in-car tech can certainly make our roads safer, millions of people are still being injured in car accidents and collisions. If you've been hurt in an accident that wasn't wholly your fault, hasnerlaw.com may be able to help you obtain compensation.

By taking legal action following a car accident, you can ensure that you don't suffer financially because of someone else's mistake. Furthermore, making a claim for compensation gives you an opportunity to highlight the importance of road safety and will encourage others to think about how they can reduce the risk of car accidents too.