BMW has today launched the UK's first company car driver loyalty scheme, designed to engage these drivers with the brand and make life on the go and at home that little bit easier.

Historically, company car drivers who order through their fleet manager or leasing company have limited opportunity for brand engagement, something that will change for drivers who sign up to Inside Edge.

"Company car drivers chose BMW with the same expectations as retail customers, yet their experience with the brand is entirely different, just because of the way they procure their vehicle," said Rob East, Head of Corporate Sales.

"These drivers have reduced touchpoints with the brand from the time they order their car until it's delivered to them; the idea behind Inside Edge is to change this and allow drivers to engage with us on their terms."

Once enrolled onto Inside Edge, drivers gain access to rewards and benefits across four key areas: My Work, My Journey, My Life and My World. The programme will offer exclusive partnerships and rewards, as well as thought-leadership content and business insights.

To simplify the tedious task of managing receipts and reimbursement for business trips, the scheme offers complementary access to Expensify, the global expenses management system, to help keep track of costs while on the road.

Inside Edge also includes Peptalk, an app designed to give a daily shot of motivation through curated playlists from the world's best motivational speakers.

Inside Edge members will also be invited to expand their horizons with access to a range of four-week online courses provided by the Shaw Academy. Courses include leadership and management, digital marketing and project management and more, completion of which results in a globally recognised Advanced Diploma.

The perks continue with a one-off reward from Costa, movie rental from Chili and competitions to win a range of prizes. Other benefits include 20% off the BMW Lifestyle range, 20% off Harmon Kardon products and the chance to experience other models in the BMW range.

The three-month pilot began in December 2020 and will run until early next year. Feedback from fleet managers and company car drivers will shape the final programme, which is set to launch in 2021.