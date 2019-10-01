Shoppers in the Rochester area know that Vision Hyundai Henrietta is the place to go for a fun, helpful car-buying experience. Our professionals work hard to give you unmatched customer service because we know our customers are the most important piece of our business. Whether you're looking to buy a new or used Hyundai, finance an auto loan, or get some much-needed maintenance, we can help you out.

Our dealership goes above and beyond to satisfy all of your automotive needs. Drivers everywhere know that we are a top-tier dealership who will get you what you want quickly, and we are always happy to meet knew customers.

New Hyundai Models

Our new inventory is full of excellent Hyundai models that are sure to impress and priced to sell. If you've been looking for your next vehicle, then it's time to consider a Hyundai, one of the best values around. Our sales professionals are happy to help you find the vehicle that is perfect for you and we work hard to make sure you have a fun, stress-free shopping experience.

Our Popular Models

We offer a wide variety of new Hyundai vehicles that are sure to satisfy any driver. No matter what you're looking for, we have a Hyundai model for you in Henrietta, so don't hesitate to give us a call. Sedan drivers will love the classic Hyundai Elantra and Hyundai Accent, both perfect vehicles for commuters and small families.

If you need something with a little extra size be sure to check out Hyundai's lineup of SUVs. The Hyundai Tucson, Hyundai Santa Fe, and Hyundai Santa Fe Sport are all great options for larger families who need a little extra space. Hyundai SUVs are built with comfort in mind and each one has plenty of convenience features and modern technology. You can also check out the sporty Hyundai Kona crossover if you need the drivability of a smaller car but the utility of a hatchback SUV.

Our Service Department

If you've bought a new Hyundai near Rochester, then the best way to keep it running at the top of its game is to bring it into our service professionals. Whether you're looking for a major repair or just some regular maintenance, we will help get you back on the road as quickly as possible. We know that getting repairs can be stressful, so our service professionals work hard to give you an honest and trustworthy experience.

We can help you with oil changes, brake work, engine tune-ups, and so much more, so just stop by our Henrietta Service Center today and get some work done. We also source only authentic, factory-backed Hyundai parts from our Parts Center, so you know that you're getting high-quality repairs when you work with us. Some dealers will try to sell you cheap parts and tell you it will save you money, but it won't if these cheap parts wind up causing even more damage.

Financing a New Hyundai in Henrietta

Found the Hyundai that you've been looking for? We can help make ownership easy, just head over to our Finance Application and see what kind of payment plan you qualify for. We know that there is no one size fits all payment plan, so we work with you to design a personalized payment that will make owning a car realistic near Rochester.

Buy a New Hyundai Today

If you are interested in buying any vehicle on the lot, just stop by during business hours and take the vehicle of your choice for a test drive. Henrietta drivers love Hyundai vehicles and our excellent Hyundai dealership, so head down now.