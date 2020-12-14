carguard-trevor-smith-shows-why-executives-who-care-about-their-customers-are-so-successful

For any business, the most important entity is the customer and customer happiness can only be created from the top-down. This is why executives who understand this principle well and craft their strategies around this one principle are the ones who can take their businesses to the very top of their respective industries.

It is through a top executive in a company that this 'customer-first' approach gets imbued down the ladder to all employees and the support staff. This is nothing but the old 'give'em the pickle' strategy preached by the renowned business guru Bob Farrell decades ago. That is to say, you care for your customers not only to observe good business ethics but over and above everything---for the success of your own business. The truth is simple: happy customers translate to a successful enterprise.

Attributes of a Customer-Friendly Approach

Some of the most common attributes of a customer-friendly approach include patience, positivity, empathy, clarity in communication, transparency, and a drive for continuous improvement. When an executive shows these attributes, the rest of the company employees will too.

Of course, it does not all occur automatically and proper effort needs to be expended from the top down. For example, the company must observe adequate care when choosing the support staff. When hiring customer executives, the hiring manager must pay enough care and make sure that all employees hired for customer support possess the above-mentioned attributes.

It is equally important to empower your customer service team and give them leeway when it comes to fulfilling customer expectations. A case in point: Ritz-Carlton allows a budget of $2,000 to each of its employees to make any single customer happy and satisfied! All good executives understand the need of empowering their team. Powerless employees and stingy policies, on the other hand, only foster employee resentment and lack of drive and subsequently, a considerable loss in customers.

As mentioned above, the constant drive for innovation and improvement is another important attribute and which comes to show that you care enough for your customers. Through innovation, one is always trying to offer the very best to his customers whereas lack of innovative drive only results in stagnancy, customer dissatisfaction, and eventually, loss of customers.

CarGuard Trevor Smith: An Executive That Cares

It is this customer-centric approach of CarGuard Trevor Smith, a top executive of CarGuard Administration (a company that wwwinisters vehicle service contracts to its partners and customers), that has helped make his company a leader in the auto service industry.

Trevor Smith has designed all the company policies across four core values, namely innovation, customer service, responsiveness, and transparency. Through innovation, the company is always looking to offer a range of useful and customer-friendly auto plans at affordable rates. With auto repair costs skyrocketing at an alarming rate, this is no small feat in itself.

Similarly, the customer support team put together by CarGuard Trevor Smith always prioritizes the needs of the client. This is amply illustrated by features such as easy and customizable payment plans; willingness to prepare bespoke auto plans for customers; and the like.

The company is also quick to respond to any customer needs and requests. For example, during a breakdown, a customer will only need to call customer care to avail of services like towing or other roadside assistance services such as fuel delivery, tire change, or jump-starting a dead battery. The same goes for claims processing as well. If the breakdown is caused by a covered component, the company will promptly make the payments from their end---often directly to the auto repair shop itself.

And finally, one must mention the transparency the company maintains across all its various processes. The company greatly values effective, detailed, and honest communication with customers at all times. So, even if the company has to deny a claim, the support team staff will take enough time to patiently clarify to the customer the reasons for the denial. This way, the company can minimize the risk of customer dissatisfaction and/or loss of repute.

