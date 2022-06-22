Checklist of Items To Have Ready For An Auto Accident Lawsuit
Auto accidents can be damaging and perilous. They leave you with little time to process what just happened. Often after an accident, you may be in shock and not realize the extent of your injuries. Your post-accident state may prevent you from making proper judgments and important decisions.
Auto accident law specialists recommend staying as safe as possible when involved in an accident. Get emergency assistance for yourself and others at the scene of the crash. Doing so can also protect your car accident insurance claim. Preparing for the unexpected with a plan will help reduce your worry and bewilderment after a car crash.
After a car accident, the success of your auto insurance claim and car injury accident lawsuit will depend on your ability to determine fault for the accident and the extent of your damages. Personal injury law professionals at Agruss Law Firm recommend strengthening your position with documentation that supports your claim.
Auto Accident Checklist
Things happen fast when you're involved in an accident. That's why it's a good idea to follow this checklist to ensure you're following the law and strengthen your claim:
- Make sure you and your passengers are okay, and check on the people in the other cars that were involved if possible
- Stay at the scene. If your car is not in a safe place, move it to a safe place, as close to the accident scene as possible
- Put out flares or warning signs from your car's emergency kit to make sure other vehicles can see you
- Call 911 and report the accident so emergency personnel can respond
- Take pictures of the vehicle damages, scene conditions, objects at the scene, and anything else that's relevant
- Exchange information with the other drivers and passengers involved in the crash
- If anyone witnessed the accident, take down their contact information
- Get emergency medical attention
- Attend all follow-up appointments that your doctor schedules
- Call your insurance agent and tell them or file a report online
- Do not speak with another company's insurance adjusters or sign a release. Apologizing, admitting guilt, or discussing guilt is an easy way to incriminate yourself
- Request a copy of the police report
- Consider contacting an auto accident lawyer
For every aspect of your damages, you need to provide proof to give your claim leverage in settlement negotiations or court. The following documents can be useful for your legal team in proving fault in an accident:
- Police report
- Medical records
- Proof of lost income
- Vehicle damage estimates and proof of vehicle value
What you do in the aftermath of your auto accident can support or harm your claim. The statute of limitations in your state will determine how long you have to file a claim. Speaking with an auto accident attorney in your area can ensure that your auto accident injury claim is filed correctly and on time.