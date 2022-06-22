checklist-of-items-to-have-ready-for-an-auto-accident-lawsuit

Auto accidents can be damaging and perilous. They leave you with little time to process what just happened. Often after an accident, you may be in shock and not realize the extent of your injuries. Your post-accident state may prevent you from making proper judgments and important decisions.

Auto accident law specialists recommend staying as safe as possible when involved in an accident. Get emergency assistance for yourself and others at the scene of the crash. Doing so can also protect your car accident insurance claim. Preparing for the unexpected with a plan will help reduce your worry and bewilderment after a car crash.

After a car accident, the success of your auto insurance claim and car injury accident lawsuit will depend on your ability to determine fault for the accident and the extent of your damages. Personal injury law professionals at Agruss Law Firm recommend strengthening your position with documentation that supports your claim.

Auto Accident Checklist

Things happen fast when you're involved in an accident. That's why it's a good idea to follow this checklist to ensure you're following the law and strengthen your claim:

Make sure you and your passengers are okay, and check on the people in the other cars that were involved if possible

Stay at the scene. If your car is not in a safe place, move it to a safe place, as close to the accident scene as possible

Put out flares or warning signs from your car's emergency kit to make sure other vehicles can see you

Call 911 and report the accident so emergency personnel can respond

Take pictures of the vehicle damages, scene conditions, objects at the scene, and anything else that's relevant

Exchange information with the other drivers and passengers involved in the crash

If anyone witnessed the accident, take down their contact information

Get emergency medical attention

Attend all follow-up appointments that your doctor schedules

Call your insurance agent and tell them or file a report online

Do not speak with another company's insurance adjusters or sign a release. Apologizing, admitting guilt, or discussing guilt is an easy way to incriminate yourself

Request a copy of the police report

Consider contacting an auto accident lawyer

For every aspect of your damages, you need to provide proof to give your claim leverage in settlement negotiations or court. The following documents can be useful for your legal team in proving fault in an accident:

Police report

Medical records

Proof of lost income

Vehicle damage estimates and proof of vehicle value

What you do in the aftermath of your auto accident can support or harm your claim. The statute of limitations in your state will determine how long you have to file a claim. Speaking with an auto accident attorney in your area can ensure that your auto accident injury claim is filed correctly and on time.