Citroën is reinforcing the award-winning Berlingo's adventurous spirit with the launch of a new special edition, the Berlingo Rip Curl. Based on the popular ‘Flair' trim, Berlingo Rip Curl has adopted an even more distinctive appearance with a bespoke colour scheme both inside and out.

The new Rip Curl special edition stays true to the versatility that has become synonymous with the Berlingo name. For example, the three individual rear seats can still be folded into the floor, freeing up to 3,500-litres of boot space to carry anything from bicycles to surfboards.

EXPRESSIVE AND DISTINCTIVE STYLE New Citroën Berlingo Rip Curl has a stylish appearance and is distinguished by touches of Ochre-yellow inside and out. It also bears the surf brand's famous logo.

EXTERIOR TRIM Berlingo Rip Curl special edition offers a new Rip Curl pack of Ochre-yellow coloured inserts that can be found around the fog lights and on the Airbump® trim. A specific colour that highlights the collaboration with Rip Curl (identical to C3 Aircross Rip Curl), and provides a fresh look for the new special edition. The model highlights the partnership via a signature Rip Curl Wave graphic on the front doors and an easily identifiable Rip Curl logo on the rear quarter panels. The special edition has also adopted the Berlingo line-up's striking black Onyx door mirrors and bumpers.

BESPOKE AMBIENCE Berlingo Rip Curl offers a warm and practical interior, with vibrant styling cues including Ochre-yellow stripes on the seat backs. This colour scheme is replicated in the stitching on the ‘Alba Délice' dashboard, positioned immediately above a set of Rip Curl-branded floor mats. A choice of four body colours is available, Natural White solid paint comes as standard, with Cumulus Grey, Platinum Grey and Onyx Black available at extra cost.

FLAIR Berlingo Rip Curl models come with all the features found on ‘Flair' variants, whilst at the same time enjoying a host of additional useful touches. Standard equipment includes Active Safety Brake, Intelligent Beam Headlights, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Alert, 16-inch ‘Starlit' alloy wheels, Airbump® panels, black roof bars, automatic dual-zone climate control, parking sensors front and rear, and a 180 degree colour reversing camera.

TWO ENGINES AVAILABLE BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual from £24,345 MRRP OTR PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 auto from £26,260 MRRP OTR

As the benchmark for versatility, practicality and comfort, Berlingo is the ideal choice for all sorts of leisure activities and family adventures. Nearly two million Berlingos have been sold globally since its launch in 2016.

New Citroën Berlingo Rip Curl special edition is a fusion of colour, comfort and modularity. The new special series model has been designed for families and groups of friends whose lifestyles are resolutely oriented towards leisure.

Available to order now with first customer deliveries in early 2021.